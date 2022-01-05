ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Indy's northeast side Wednesday

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
 7 days ago

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Station Way.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with detectives, according to IMPD.

This story will be updated once more information is released by investigators.

Contact Jake Allen at  jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19 .

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Indy's northeast side Wednesday

