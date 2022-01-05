Woman dies after being struck by vehicle on Indy's northeast side Wednesday

A woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Indianapolis' northeast side Wednesday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

The crash occurred at the intersection of East 75th Street and Shadeland Station Way.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene of the crash and cooperated with detectives, according to IMPD.

This story will be updated once more information is released by investigators.

