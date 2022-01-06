Rest In Power: Houston Artist/Producer D-Bando Passes Away

Less than a week into the new year, we already have unfortunate news to share about a member of Houston’s Hip-Hop scene.

On Wednesday (Jan 5) news broke on social media that D-Bando , born Darale Obando, had passed away. Although details regarding his death are still being confirmed, fans, peers and those closest to Bando wasted no time expressing their grief over a young talent gone far too soon.

A rapper and producer, he was associated with labels including 1st Class Music Group\CBS Entertainment, D-bando Productions, and CANT BE STOPPED, INC. According to a post on NewsBreak , Bando attended Barbara Jordan High School and studied at Texas Southern University.

In his final social media post, shared just over a month ago, Bando expressed his desire to succeed in life, at times putting the needs of others above his own self-interest.

“ I’ve took the backseat to let my team be in the front that shows alot about my character!!!” He wrote. “I’ve stepped down to let others step up. #IWANTUSALLTOWIN.” The video for his song, “See You With Nothing,” has amassed nearly 350,000 views on YouTube and his music credits includes work with Big Pokey on his recentSensei album and others, in addition to his own music releases. Prayers going out to his friends, family and inner circle during this difficult time.