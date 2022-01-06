Ole Miss Falls to Tennessee 66-60 in Overtime in Knoxville

The Ole Miss Rebels nearly upset the Tennessee Volunteers despite only having nine scholarship players available.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. -- The Ole Miss Rebels lost to the No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers 66-60 in overtime on Wednesday night despite only having nine players available due to a COVID-19 breakout and injuries.

Ole Miss' leading scorer, senior guard Jarkel Joiner, did not play due to a back injury, but players stepped up to try and get a much-needed ranked win. The Rebels turned the ball over 27 times, the most in a single game since 2005.

Senior guard Tye Fagan got the start tonight and led the Rebels in scoring with 23 points and was perfect from beyond the arc going 5-for-5. Fagan shot 8-for-10 from the field and recorded two rebounds and three assists. Fagan transferred from Georgia during the offseason.

Freshman guard Daeshun Ruffin was in the starting five for the first time in his career but only put up three points going 0-for-2 from the three-point line and 1-for-9 from the field. Despite having scoring problems, Ruffin still recorded three assists and five steals and was perfect from the free-throw line (1-for-1).

Senior center Nysier Brooks was once again a monster in the paint for Ole Miss. Brooks led the team with 10 rebounds, nine of which were defensive rebounds, and recorded one block. Brooks scored six points in the Rebel loss.

The Rebels came into the game as one of the worst three-point shooting teams in the SEC but shot 52.4 percent from the three-point line against Tennessee. Ole Miss' shooting, and Tennessee's lack thereof, was the deciding factor in a close game that almost earned the Rebels the win.

The Rebels now have an 8-5 record after the overtime loss to the Volunteers. Ole Miss's next game is Saturday, Jan. 8 at home against Mississippi State. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. CT, and it will be televised on SEC Network.

