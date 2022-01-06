Vescovi clutch down the stretch leads Vols to victory over Ole Miss

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee overcame a slow start to outpace Ole Miss 66-60 in overtime to secure its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

The Vols came out as cold as ice early in the game, missing its first 10 shots to fall behind 8-0 before John Fulkerson broke the scoring drought with a layup to put Tennessee on the board 7:36 into the game.

Tennessee played what could be its worst half of the season offensively yet trailed just 21-19 at the break. The Vols shot 8-30 from the field (26.7%), 2-15 (13.3%) from the three-point line in the first half.

Santiago Vescovi led the way for the Vols with 17 points six rebounds and five assists. Santi gave Tennessee the lead for good with 2:41 to play in overtime, after getting a steal he hit a three from the wing to give the Vols a 59-56 lead.

Tennessee led for just 3:28 in this game.

The Vols defense stifled Ole Miss all game long, forcing 27 turnovers while holding the Rebels to 44% shooting from the field.

John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler had to miss last week’s loss to Alabama because of Covid-19 protocols. Both players struggled at times in Wednesday’s victory.

Fulkerson finished with just five points on 2-7 shooting from the field, while Chandler finished with six points on 3-8 shooting, including 0-4 from beyond the three-point line.

The Vols return to the floor on Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at the Pete Maravich Center.

