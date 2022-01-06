ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Vescovi clutch down the stretch leads Vols to victory over Ole Miss

By Tim Owens
WATE
WATE
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Tennessee overcame a slow start to outpace Ole Miss 66-60 in overtime to secure its first Southeastern Conference win of the season.

The Vols came out as cold as ice early in the game, missing its first 10 shots to fall behind 8-0 before John Fulkerson broke the scoring drought with a layup to put Tennessee on the board 7:36 into the game.

Tennessee played what could be its worst half of the season offensively yet trailed just 21-19 at the break. The Vols shot 8-30 from the field (26.7%), 2-15 (13.3%) from the three-point line in the first half.

Santiago Vescovi led the way for the Vols with 17 points six rebounds and five assists. Santi gave Tennessee the lead for good with 2:41 to play in overtime, after getting a steal he hit a three from the wing to give the Vols a 59-56 lead.

Tennessee led for just 3:28 in this game.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UmCoO_0de0QN7w00
    Mississippi guard Tye Fagan (14) drives past Tennessee guard Justin Powell (24) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nBdG7_0de0QN7w00
    Mississippi guard Daeshun Ruffin (2) drives around forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who tries to set a screen on Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17zUOy_0de0QN7w00
    Tennessee guard Zakai Zeigler (5) shoots during the first half of the team’s NCAA college basketball game against Mississippi on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rfphY_0de0QN7w00
    Tennessee forward John Fulkerson (10) shoots over Mississippi center Nysier Brooks (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Knoxville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Wade Payne)

The Vols defense stifled Ole Miss all game long, forcing 27 turnovers while holding the Rebels to 44% shooting from the field.

John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler had to miss last week’s loss to Alabama because of Covid-19 protocols. Both players struggled at times in Wednesday’s victory.

John Fulkerson and Kennedy Chandler missed the Alabama game due to COVID

Fulkerson finished with just five points on 2-7 shooting from the field, while Chandler finished with six points on 3-8 shooting, including 0-4 from beyond the three-point line.

THE LATEST : University of Tennessee Men’s Basketball news

The Vols return to the floor on Saturday when they travel to Baton Rouge to take on LSU at the Pete Maravich Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WATE

Vols second-half comeback comes up short against LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WATE) — The Vols trailed by as much as 20 in the second half. Tennessee pulled within five but just couldn’t get it closer falling 79-67. Tennessee started the game by unleashing a barrage of 3-point attempts. The Vols started the game two-for-three but missed their next six attempts. The Tigers went […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
WATE

Ice Bears win six straight games, beating Vermillion 4-1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- The Knoxville Ice Bears picked up its sixth straight win after the team scored two goals in less than three minutes into the first period to take an early lead and never looked back. Sam Turner tried to score a goal with a one-timer but could not get it past Ben Churchfield, […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Mississippi State
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
WATE

State Rep. Jeremy Faison apologizes after trying to ‘pants’ referee

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — State Rep. Jeremy Faison issued a public apology Tuesday night after he was ejected from a basketball game for confronting a referee. It happened during Providence Academy’s home game in Johnson City against Lakeway Christian. News Channel 11 obtained video of the game, which shows the incident. Immediately prior to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Maravich
WATE

PHOTOS: Snow in Knoxville and East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Winter weather is heading into East Tennessee with Middle Tennessee already seeing heavy snow Thursday Morning. The valley is expected to get 1-3 inches of snow. Concentrated pockets of snow called snow bands could bring locally heavier amounts according to WATE 6 On Your Side meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere. Editor’s Note: This […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Tennessee#College Football#Ap Photo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Basketball
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
WATE

WATE

8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy