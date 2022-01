NEW ORLEANS — A mother was reunited with her 5-year-old shortly after the child was taken when her car was stolen Friday night in Mid-City, an NOPD spokesperson wrote. The mother left her sleeping 5-year-old in her car and left it running outside of a restaurant to pick up a food order near Bienville Street and N Norman C. Francis Parkway, according to the spokesperson.

