UK electricity and gas prices are set to soar this spring after regulator Ofgem revises its energy price cap in February.The cap, which sets the maximum amount a utility company can charge an average customer in the UK per year, is due for its bi-annual review and is being tipped by experts to increase dramatically from £1,277 to as much as £1,995.A response to climbing wholesale gas prices around the world, driven by increased demand and reduced imports to Europe, the review will be announced on 7 February and implemented from 1 April, potentially placing tens of thousands of households...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO