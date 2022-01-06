MSP K9 'Chief' tracks suspect for 4 miles, finds him hiding from police in trailer

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich. (WWJ) – A northern Michigan man is facing charges thanks to the work of a Michigan State Police K9.

MSP says just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday a state trooper from the Gaylord Post stopped a Dodge Dakota truck in East Jordan for not having a license plate.

When the trooper got out of his car to approach the truck, the driver sped off.

MSP says the trooper jumped back in his car and drove in the direction the truck had fled, but did not pursue.

After the trooper called dispatch to alert nearby units of the situation, a deputy from the Charlevoix County Sheriff’s Office found the suspect’s vehicle abandoned behind a home. The homeowner told police they didn’t know who the truck belonged to.

That’s when MSP established a perimeter and called in a K9 team.

The MSP K9, "Chief," tracked the suspect to a utility trailer nearly four miles away. Authorities found a 30-year-old Charlevoix man hiding inside the trailer and had a key that belonged to the Dodge Dakota.

The man, whose name has not been released, is looking at charges of fourth-degree fleeing and eluding, operating an unregistered vehicle and operating a vehicle without insurance. He was lodged at the Charlevoix County Jail.

Authorities say the man had a warrant out for his arrest for failure to pay child support.