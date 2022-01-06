ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

After 109 crashes in the last 3 years, Randolph Street in Thomasville may soon see a speed limit change

By Jordan Brown
 3 days ago

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Speed limits along Randolph Street in Thomasville could be changing soon.

Thomasville police chief Mark Kattner submitted a proposal to the Thomasville City Council asking them to approve a 35-mile-per-hour speed limit on a stretch of Randolph Street. If approved by city council, the change will cover about 1,800 feet in total.

Police say this stretch of Randolph Street from Cedar Lodge to Liberty Drive to Lambeth Road has the highest number of crashes in the city. Over the last three years, they have responded to 109 crashes in those areas.

“We’ve also had new businesses that are being built, new residential areas that are being built. It’s going to add to the congestion of that area. We foresee that crashes will continue to increase so we decided to lower the speed limit for that area,” said Sgt. Tony Burgess with the Thomasville traffic division.

The current speed limit on Randolph is 35 until you get to Cedar Lodge Road, then it goes up to 45. When you pass Liberty Drive, it goes up again to 55 miles per hour. Thomasville police want to extend the 35-mile-per-hour speed limit further down the road, starting the 45-miles-per-hour speed about halfway past Liberty Drive, then taking it up to 55 right before Lambeth Road.

They’re hoping the reduction in speed will help bring that number down. Homeowners in the area say they’d like to see the change as well.

“I think it would be wonderful. I think it would help out this area of the community a whole lot as far as safety-wise,” said Brian Welch.

He says he’s seen plenty of accidents from his home on Liberty Drive.

The Thomasville police chief originally asked the state for help in adjusting the speed limit. When that request was denied, the Thomasville City Council got involved. They are expected to go over the proposal at their Jan. 10 meeting. If approved, police say there will be increased patrols in the area to enforce the new limits.

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

