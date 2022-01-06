ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Can my dad cut me out of an inheritance?

By Karin Price Mueller
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions— a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. My dad has terminal cancer. I am his oldest...

www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Related
InspireMore

‘My dad is the town crackhead. He cried when he met my son. Every year for my birthday, he gets me a present.’: Daughter to addict urges ‘he was someone before drugs’

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. “Everybody knows my dad is literally the town crackhead. And if you didn’t know, now you do. He’s 10/10 an alcoholic. He was even drunk when I came out of the womb. He’s a true committed drinker.
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

My wife didn’t get her inheritance. What can we do about it?

Q. My wife’s mother died in August 2019 and as far as we know, there was no will leaving my wife and her brother as heirs. Two days after she died, her brother’s girlfriend, who owns a funeral home and handled the cremation, told my wife that because there was no will giving instructions on funeral arrangements — her mother wanted to be cremated — she needed my wife’s signature to do the cremation. My wife signed some papers — I don’t know what they were — and that was her last contact with her brother and his girlfriend. My wife’s mother owned a townhouse, which we learned was sold in December 2019. How could her brother sell the townhouse without my wife’s permission? What am I missing here? Could there have been a lien on the property we didn’t know about?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Empoweru Money#The Investment Connection#Brookner Law Offices
LehighValleyLive.com

I inherited bonds. How will the tax bill count in my divorce?

Q. My mother passed in March and left me savings bonds that she inherited from her mother. The bonds were fully matured so when they transferred to me, they had to be cashed in. Taxes were not paid on them so I am responsible for paying the tax on roughly $160,000 of interest. Unfortunately, my wife just told me she wants a divorce. What are my best options when it comes to filing my taxes in the spring? If we file jointly, will I owe her money because we will have a larger tax bill on my inheritance? Should I file separately so it doesn’t affect her taxes? Will that greatly raise my tax bill?
INCOME TAX
NJ.com

What are my options for payouts from my inherited IRA?

EDITOR’S NOTE: On January 24, NJ.com hosts EmpowerU Money: New Year’s Resolutions— a FREE virtual live event. Learn the latest tips on budgeting and saving to meet your goals in 2022! Spots are limited. Register here. Q. My mother was the beneficiary of my sister’s IRA. My...
EAST HANOVER, NJ
The Dad

Bill: 100% My Dad

“My mother stuck a 3×5 index card to a bulletin board at University of Maine about 30 years ago, looking for a border. She was a single mom of three with a giant house and she needed help paying the bills. That’s where she met my step-dad. He...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
BET

Female ‘Prison Bae’ Sets Social Media On Fire With Her Pictures

An incarcerated woman shared her prison photo over the Christmas holiday and has attracted tons of suitors online. “Merry Christmas from the Pretty Gangsta, #FreeMe #FreeNyla,” the Dec. 25 post from Nyla Murrell’s Facebook account said. By Tuesday (Dec. 28), it received more than 10,000 likes and over 4,600 shares.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star's Marriage Reportedly Crumbles After Just 2 Months

Two months after they exchanged vows in front of President Joe Biden, Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King and her husband, Cuffe Biden Owens, have split. According to Page Six, which reported the news on Christmas Eve, King and Owens split after two months of marriage. A source told the publication, "She has told friends they broke up."
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Jason Hitch death: Unvaccinated 90 Day Fiancé star dies of Covid aged 45

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died of Covid-19 complications. He was 45 years old. The reality TV star was unvaccinated and died in a Florida hospital, where his family was by his side during his last moments, his sister Shannon said. She also revealed to TMZ that Hitch had no pre-existing medical conditions.“We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time,” TLC said in a statement.Hitch appeared on season 2 of the TLC show in 2014 where he met and later...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Mother, 22, who met her 54-year-old husband at 19 reveals her parents initially didn't accept her 32-year age gap romance and warned her older lover was just 'looking for a trophy wife'

A mother who met her 54-year-old husband as a teenager revealed how her family tried to end her relationship with her baby's father because of their 32-year age gap. Stay-at-home mother Vanessa Szabo-Menyhart, 22, from Maidstone, Kent, met tennis coach Geza Szabo, then 50, at a table tennis competition in March 2018, when Vanessa was 19.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
LehighValleyLive.com

Child tax credit: Parents who took the monthly child tax credit could owe money at tax time

Parents in 2021 got a financial boost from the American Rescue Plan, which expanded the child tax credit and gave families monthly checks. The boosted full credit was $3,600 per child up to age 6, or $300 a month, and $3,000 per child ages 6 to 17, or $250 per month. The funds paid out monthly from June through December equaled half of the total credit.
INCOME TAX
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy