Will Wilkinsburg annexation appear on the ballot? Pittsburgh City Council to vote

PITTSBURGH — A judge ruled Wednesday that Pittsburgh City Council must vote to decide whether or not the annexation of Wilkinsburg will appear on that borough’s ballot this year.

Supporters and opponents of the potential merger gathered outside the City-County Building Wednesday, according to our partners at TribLIVE.com.

Council members said they plan to hold nine public hearings on the issue. The push to add Wilkinsburg to the city began over the summer after a petition drive.

