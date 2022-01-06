ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkinsburg, PA

Will Wilkinsburg annexation appear on the ballot? Pittsburgh City Council to vote

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ppAne_0de0Mx2E00

PITTSBURGH — A judge ruled Wednesday that Pittsburgh City Council must vote to decide whether or not the annexation of Wilkinsburg will appear on that borough’s ballot this year.

Supporters and opponents of the potential merger gathered outside the City-County Building Wednesday, according to our partners at TribLIVE.com.

Council members said they plan to hold nine public hearings on the issue. The push to add Wilkinsburg to the city began over the summer after a petition drive.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Mastriano announces candidacy for Pennsylvania governor

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A Pennsylvania state senator who has pushed to overturn last year’s presidential election and led protests against pandemic shutdowns and mitigation efforts formally announced on Saturday that he will run for the Republican gubernatorial nomination. Sen. Doug Mastriano of Franklin County launched his campaign at...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
69K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy