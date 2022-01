If you’re a college football casual, you’ve likely seen the name Caleb Williams bouncing around the internet this week and wondered just what the heck is going on. Didn’t this kid just wrestle the Oklahoma starting job away from erstwhile Heisman hopeful Spencer Rattler? Isn’t he poised for big things in Norman in 2022? Right you are, friend. Or rather right you were, before Williams shocked the college football world earlier this week, announcing that he would be entering the transfer portal effective immediately.

