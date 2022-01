It’s been a positive day for the livestock complex as the market is summoning support from both technical and fundamental influences. With the lousy beef export report, I was concerned the complex may trade lower, but thankfully the entire livestock complex is trading higher into Thursday afternoon. Heading into the latter part of the day the market will be looking to see where the day’s slaughter ends up, as well as pork cutout values.

