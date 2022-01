TURLOCK, Calif. — From Jan. 10 to at least Jan. 21, city of Turlock offices and facilities will be closed to the public due to COVD-19. “We have detected a noticeable increase in COVID cases affecting our work force in what appears to be an aggressive spread of the virus,” stated Interim City Manager Sarah Tamey Eddy. “To do our best to protect the public and our employees, we’ve decided to close City offices to the public and reinstate work schedules that emphasize physical distancing.”

TURLOCK, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO