Documentary series a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’

ABQJournal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConventional wisdom says Yoko Ono was such an intrusive and disruptive figure during the Beatles’ recording sessions for “Let It Be” in early 1969 that it caused irreparable fractures between John Lennon and the rest of the group and was the primary reason for the Fab Four eventually going their separate...

www.abqjournal.com

NBC News

Yoko Ono was called ‘dragon lady,’ blamed for Beatles breakup. Now, her legacy is re-examined.

After enduring a half century of vitriol for allegedly “breaking up” The Beatles, Yoko Ono’s contentious place in pop culture is once again being re-examined following the release of Peter Jackson’s new documentary series “Get Back.” The reckoning coincides with a growing, broader movement in which many are interrogating the ways Asian women have been depicted and the consequences of misrepresentations, experts say.
CELEBRITIES
940wfaw.com

Flashback: The Beatles’ Final Recording Session

It was 51 years ago today (January 3rd, 1970) that the Beatles recorded their final song together. Three of the four Beatles — Paul McCartney, George Harrison, and Ringo Starr — gathered at London's Abbey Road studios to complete Harrison's tune “I Me Mine” for the group's Let It Be soundtrack. While it wasn't publicly known, John Lennon had quit the group the previous September. Although aware of the session, Lennon was vacationing with wife Yoko Ono in Denmark and declined to take part.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Her Songwriting Has Been Criminally Overlooked’: Ben Gibbard Announces Yoko Ono Tribute Album

February marks the 89th birthday of Yoko Ono, and Ben Gibbard will celebrate with a tribute album to the artist, out Feb. 18. David Byrne and Yo La Tengo have previewed the project with a cover of Ono’s “Who Has Seen the Wind?” which she originally released as a B-side to John Lennon’s “Instant Karma!” in 1970. Byrne’s vocals swim over soothing instrumentation, released with the lyric video above. Ocean Child: Songs of Yoko Ono also features renditions by Sharon Van Etten (“Toyboat”), the Flaming Lips (“Mrs. Lennon”), and Japanese Breakfast (“No One Sees Me Like You Do”), and others. Gibbard —...
MUSIC
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
wvli927.com

The Beatles’ ‘Tomorrow Never Knows’ Tops Group’s ‘Greatest Songs’ List

The editors at NME took a long, hard look at the 185 self-written Beatles tracks and rated each and every one of them. The band's 1966 Revolver closer, “Tomorrow Never Knows” topped the chart, with 1967's Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club finale “A Day In the Life” coming in second, Paul McCartney's 1968 tour-de-force and nine-week chart-topper, “Hey Jude” following at Number Three.
MUSIC
Den of Geek

George Harrison’s ‘My Sweet Lord’ Has a Long, Complicated History Beyond the Music Video

George Harrison’s “My Sweet Lord” was released on Nov. 23, 1970, as the first single to his groundbreaking and historic solo album. The Beatles were the first band to play stadium concerts, put backwards instrumentation into songs, and the first rock band to put sitar and tamboura drones in pop rock. But Harrison’s first solo release after the band’s break up, All Things Must Pass, was the first triple album coming from a single act in rock. “My Sweet Lord,” was the first number one hit by a solo Beatle and the biggest selling single of 1971. It is most renowned because of the trendsetting plagiarism suit around it, but the song transcends easy labels.
MUSIC
1029thebuzz.com

The Beatles Back On Top Of The Billboard Charts

The success of the Peter Jackson's nearly eight-hour The Beatles: Get Back documentary on Disney+ still lingers with the band's 1970 Let It Be album sitting on top of the Billboard Top Rock Albums chart for the first time. Upon its original release, Let It Be hit Number One on...
ENTERTAINMENT
themusicuniverse.com

Ringo Starr announces limited edition commemorative Beatles book

In celebration of one of rock and roll’s most legendary drummers of all time and a beloved pop culture icon, the publishing division of Julien’s Auctions is selling “Lifted: Fab Images and Memories of My Life with The Beatles From Across the Universe,” a new limited edition retrospective hardcover by drummer Ringo Starr. This remarkable tribute will include images, some of them rare, unseen and newly discovered images alongside Starr’s unique perspective on The Beatles phenomenon as he offers a modern, intimate and loving look at his illustrious and precious time as one of The Fab Four.
ENTERTAINMENT
Deadline

Denis O’Dell Dies: Beatles Film Producer Was 98

Denis O’Dell, the British film producer whose association with The Beatles earned him the rare honor of being mentioned, if obliquely, in one of the group’s songs, died of natural causes at his home in Spain last night. He was 98. His death was announced to the Associated Press in Lisbon, Portugal, by son Arran O’Dell. O’Dell had worked on a number of films, including It’s A Wonderful World, Tread Softly Stranger (both 1958) and The Playboy of the Western World (1962) when he signed on as associate producer of A Hard Day’s Night in 1964, beginning an association with The Beatles...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Why do we still cherish the Beatles?

Director Peter Jackson’s recently released documentary series, The Beatles: Get Back, has prompted debate around the Fab Four’s legacy as pioneers of popular music. Fifty-two years following the Beatles’ breakup, it’s worth examining what made their vocal harmonies and arrangements so innovative and enduring. But understanding the Beatles requires context; it requires understanding the era in which they bloomed.
MUSIC
Grosse Pointe News

The Beatles: Get Back

I’ll date myself by saying I grew up listening to the Beatles. They’re indisputably the greatest rock band of all time. I remember hearing rumors about them breaking up in the late 60s, and when they eventually did, I was deeply saddened. Naturally, I saw the documentary “Let...
MUSIC
Telegraph

This year’s biggest style icons? The Beatles

I was always more of a Stones fan than a Beatles one, but the past few weeks have challenged all that. Hearing Sir Paul McCartney talking candidly on Radio 4 about the inspiration behind the lyrics of his best known songs brought about the unthinkable and made me desperate to watch Get Back, Peter Jackson’s eight-hour marathon pieced together from footage shot in early 1969. A band I was meh about on a streamer I didn’t subscribe to, by a director whose Lord of the Rings trilogy I had studiously avoided. But this sounded like a slice of cultural history.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Santa Barbara Independent

Pano: ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Documentary and Sansei Art in Monterey

This holiday season, we’re bringing you the best in our newsletters from 2021. Sign up for content like this and more here. Peter Jackson’s masterful new Beatles documentary on Disney+ offers the latest instance of documentary film’s most tenacious underdog subgenre, direct cinema. In this school of filmmaking — otherwise known by its fancy French name, cinéma vérité — the footage is everything. With no voiceover, minimal intertitles, and subtitles only when necessary, direct cinema seeks to tell stories by sight and sound alone, relying on the editing of unscripted raw footage to shape the viewers’ understanding of the material. Lightweight, portable 16m cameras with synchronous sound made direct cinema possible, while adventurous documentary auteurs like Jean Rouch, Haskell Wexler, D.A. Pennebaker, and Frederick Wiseman made it popular.
MONTEREY, CA

