As previously reported, Brock Lesnar is the new WWE Champion, after winning the title at WWE Day 1 with a win over Big E, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Lesnar set a new record with his win, as he went twenty years in between his first WWE title win and his most recent. He first became WWE Champion at Summerslam 2002. He could always extend his record, should he either remain champion or become champion again next year.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO