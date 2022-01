WIND CHILL ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST THURSDAY

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Baltimore area. The advisory will be in effect from 6 a.m. until noon on Sunday. Forecasters say freezing rain is expected, with total ice accumulations of around a tenth of an inch. Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential for icy roads and sidewalks. The … Continue reading "Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected" The post Winter Weather Advisory issued for Sunday morning in Baltimore area, freezing rain expected appeared first on Nottingham MD.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 21 HOURS AGO