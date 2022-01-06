Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

The holiday season, for many, is a time of celebration and gathering with family and loved ones. For too many, though, it is a time of economic uncertainty, stress and anxiety. As a community, there are plenty of ways we can help alleviate some of those pressures for our neighbors who might be facing tough times. All across New York there are food pantries, soup kitchens and non-profit organizations distributing day-to-day and winter necessities, and many of those great organizations are operating right here in and around the 120th Assembly District.
