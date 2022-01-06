ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novak Djokovic denied entry to Australia

San Francisco Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRISBANE, Australia — Novak Djokovic’s chance to play for a 10th Australian Open title was thrown into limbo early Thursday when the country denied him entry and canceled his visa because he failed to meet the requirements for an exemption to coronavirus vaccination rules. The top-ranked player...

www.sfchronicle.com

