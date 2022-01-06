ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oroville, CA

Hyatt Powerplant revival explained, DWR now working to stay ahead of hot-weather demands

By Ryan Matthey
krcrtv.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOROVILLE, Calif. — Water levels are rising at Lake Oroville thanks to recent storms, and the state's electrical grid is seeing a benefit too. The Edward Hyatt Powerplant next to the Oroville Dam resumed operations this week after closing over the summer when drought conditions brought water levels on the lake...

krcrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Oroville Lake Power Plant Back Open After Low Water Level Closures

Oroville Lake's hydro-power plant is back open after being closed for months due to low water levels. Thanks to heavy rainfall in December, the reservoir now has enough water in it that the power plant began operating again. The power plant was shut down back in August because there was not enough water in the reservoir to power the plant's hydroelectric turbines and generate electricity. But since then water levels have risen by 76 feet thanks to recent storms passing through California. “This is a significant milestone as California sees some relief from drought conditions,” said Karla Nemeth, director of the state Department of Water Resources. “Providing clean hydropower to the state energy grid allows DWR to assist in meeting the state’s clean energy goals.”
OROVILLE, CA
YubaNet

Hyatt Powerplant at Oroville Dam Resumes Operation

OROVILLE, Calif. – The Department of Water Resources (DWR) today announced hydropower generation has resumed at the Hyatt Powerplant at Oroville Dam in Butte County. The powerplant was taken offline August 5 due to historic low lake levels driven by the state’s ongoing severe drought conditions. Recent storms have boosted lake levels and provided colder water in the reservoir to allow operations to resume.
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oroville, CA
Industry
Local
California Business
Local
California Industry
City
Oroville, CA
State
California State
Oroville, CA
Business
KCCI.com

Iowa company turning corn stover into natural gas

NEVADA, Iowa — A Story County company is finding new ways to create natural gas for utilities like Alliant Energy. It's made using corn stover. That’s the leftover corn stalks gathered after the combine takes the kernels. Verbio’s new plant in Nevada just started this process in December....
NEVADA, IA
krcrtv.com

Restoration and Firewood delivery continued today

HUMBOLDT, Calif. — PG&E crews are working around the clock to restore power to the remaining 1,200 customers in Humboldt and Trinity counties who lost power in last week's storm. While most of the people who were impacted live in Willow Creek and Burnt Ranch, PG&E says they are...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Dwr#Sea Water#Drought#Oroville Field Division#Krcr
CBS Sacramento

Governor Newsom Issues Emergency Proclamation To Support Recovery From Winter Storms

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Saturday, Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation adding Trinity County to the state of emergency announced last week to assist several counties across the state affected by winter storms. Today’s proclamation waives certain licensing requirements and costs for out-of-state contractors and others working with California utilities to restore energy, in order to support the ongoing response and recovery activities in the counties under the state of emergency. The State Operations Center has been activated to help coordinate the state’s emergency response actions. Last week, Governor Newsom urged members of his Cabinet to take appropriate measures to alleviate the impact of weather conditions on California’s most vulnerable residents, including cooperating with investor-owned utilities to restore power as quickly as possible. The text of Saturday’s proclamation can be found here.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
krcrtv.com

Winter storm emergency proclamation expands to include Trinity County

TRINITY COUNTY, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation on Saturday adding Trinity County to the list of counties under a state of emergency to help with recovery efforts following a major winter storm. In late December, Governor Newsom declared a state of emergency for several other California...
TRINITY COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

First case of Omicron variant confirmed in Tehama County

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Tehama County health officials have confirmed the first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in the county. Officials say the variant was confirmed on January 6. The specimen was collected on December 22, 2021, confirming that the Omicron variant has been in Tehama County...
TEHAMA COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Yolo County Offers COVID-19 Home Tests to Residents

WOODLAND (CBS13) — On Monday, January 10th, Yolo County will begin to distribute free home test kits to residents in order to shorten their isolation periods to less than 10 days. Yolo County recently revised its COVID-19 regulations to align with the State of California. “The revised guidance allows individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 to shorten their isolation to less than 10 days if they have no symptoms or symptoms are improving (including no fever for 24 hours without taking fever-reducing medicines) AND test negative for COVID-19 on day 5 or later,” said Yolo County’s Public Information Officer in a press release. Additionally, Yolo County is working to provide more drive-thru testing locations as well as working with their partners to provide testing at other community locations. For information on HYT testing sites, please visit, healthydavistogether.org. For information on ORALE COVID-19 testing sites in rural communities, please visit the ORALE COVID-19 website.
YOLO COUNTY, CA
krcrtv.com

"There are too many people dying," nonprofit demands Chico amend warming center criteria

CHICO, Calif. — The rain may have passed in Chico, but there are worries about keeping unsheltered people alive during future cold and wet weather. City councilors and Judge Morrison England, the judge presiding in the Warren v. Chico case, received a letter Thursday from Chico nonprofit and homeless advocate North State Shelter Team. The group currently provides showers to those staying at several homeless encampments throughout the city via their mobile shower trailer and is working to provide other kinds of shelter to those without, according to president Charles Withuhn.
CHICO, CA
KCRA.com

'Why are they just sitting there?': Questions raised over Nevada Co. parking lot filled with utility trucks

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — Thousands of people in Nevada County are still without power, and in the cold, following the Dec. 26 storm in the Sierra and Foothills. After seeing dozens of utility vehicles sitting in a parking lot, not deployed fixing the countless downed lines in neighborhoods across the county, lifetime Nevada County resident Bill Strohbin, came to KCRA 3 with a question.
NEVADA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy