The Singapore exchange – FanBit, already officially launched on 27 Dec, providing USDT trading pairs for mainstream tokens such as BTC, ETH, DOGE, AVAX and SHID etc, financial products such as Staking and Mining services of USDT and MDX, and contract products of BTC, ETH and UNI etc. FanBit will also launch more high-quality projects and develop more financial products in the future to provide global users with comprehensive and diverse services of digital asset trading and management.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO