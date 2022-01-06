Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

Giving back to the community has long been a way of life for many. This includes helping those in need with food, clothing, housing, and even utility bills to coming up with a unique perspective on how to help families and individuals who are in need of aid. We all know that cleaning and stay hygienic is very important, but did you know that there are people in our community who cannot afford such luxury? Yes, it is a luxury that most of us take for granted. Thankfully, a local solution to this problem exists: the Hygiene Blessings Bank of the Genesee Valley.

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO