Restaurants

Give Back to the Community While Enjoying A Slice of Pizza

By Juliet Lemar
palisadesnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEach week Dagwoods Pizza hosts a ‘Giving Tuesday’...

palisadesnews.com

Norwalk Reflector

Humane Society double dog dares community to give back

NORWALK — The Huron County Humane Society is having its final fundraising event for the year, which ends on Friday, Dec. 31. With the Double Dog Dare Challenge, the humane society is trying to raise $10,000 by New Year’s Eve. Due to two anonymous donors, if the Huron County Humane Society can raise the funds, the donors will match it with $10,000.
HURON COUNTY, OH
Winston-Salem Journal

Skillet helps give pizza a crisp crust

Pizza is always welcome in our house. This all-vegetable one is light and quick to make. I like pizzas that have a crisp crust on the bottom. Making it in a skillet means I can bake it in the oven and finish it a few minutes on the stove. This makes sure the bottom is crisp, not soggy.
FOOD & DRINKS
KOLD-TV

Salvation Army volunteers give back to community on Christmas

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - “Christmas isnt all about presents,” said Janae, a local fourth grader. Salvation Army volunteers young and old all said this holiday is about so much more than what’s wrapped up under a tree. “People on both sides the volunteers and the...
TUCSON, AZ
iheartoswego.com

OP ED: Giving Back to Our Community is Win-Win This Holiday Season

The holiday season, for many, is a time of celebration and gathering with family and loved ones. For too many, though, it is a time of economic uncertainty, stress and anxiety. As a community, there are plenty of ways we can help alleviate some of those pressures for our neighbors who might be facing tough times. All across New York there are food pantries, soup kitchens and non-profit organizations distributing day-to-day and winter necessities, and many of those great organizations are operating right here in and around the 120th Assembly District.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dailybadgerbulletin.com

Sew n ‘Save selflessly: Sew n’ Save promotes the community of those who like to give something back | Local news

RACINE – Sally Falaschi’s first experience with Sew ‘n Save was likely similar to that of many of her peers she now calls her closest and dearest friends. Although she has been a regular at 3701 Durand Ave. is, she wasn’t always like that; She stopped by a few times early on to do small materials or repairs on her machine.
CHARITIES
lakecountystar.com

Baldwin community enjoys Christmas feast

BALDWIN — A hearty helping of holiday spirit was served on Christmas Day during a meal put on by the community, for the community, at St. Ann's Senior Center. This annual tradition provides a holiday feast for area residents so they don't have to be alone on the holiday, or just to give folks a time to relax and not have to cook, as well as a time to catch up with neighbors.
BALDWIN, MI
WRDW-TV

Here is one way you can give back to your community this new year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta was recently ranked 20th in the neediest cities according to a WalletHub study. 2021 has been far from easy for a lot of people, but that hasn’t stopped local non-profits from giving back. As 2021 comes to an end, we’re checking in with a...
AUGUSTA, GA
TODAY.com

Nonprofit founder honored for giving back to his community

Francky Pierre-Paul founded the nonprofit called A Different Shade of Love that caters to homeless neighbors in South Florida. He talks to Hoda and Jenna about what inspired him to start the organization – and he's honored with a surprise trip!Jan. 3, 2022.
CHARITIES
Genesee Valley Publications

Hygiene Blessings Bank of the Genesee Valley: Giving Back to the Community in a Unique Way

Giving back to the community has long been a way of life for many. This includes helping those in need with food, clothing, housing, and even utility bills to coming up with a unique perspective on how to help families and individuals who are in need of aid. We all know that cleaning and stay hygienic is very important, but did you know that there are people in our community who cannot afford such luxury? Yes, it is a luxury that most of us take for granted. Thankfully, a local solution to this problem exists: the Hygiene Blessings Bank of the Genesee Valley.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
franchising.com

Give Back and Throwback in the New Year with the BOOK IT!® Bundle from Pizza Hut

For the first time ever, the first 20,000 pizza lovers to purchase the BOOK IT! Bundle will receive a FREE special-edition BOOK IT! T-shirt. January 05, 2022 // Franchising.com // PLANO, Texas - Beginning today, Pizza Hut is offering the BOOK IT! Bundle, the perfect way to feed the whole family while accomplishing New Year’s resolutions to give back.
PLANO, TX
iheart.com

Taco Bell is bringing the Mexican Pizza Back

If you know me, I LOVE. L.O.V.E the Mexican Pizza from Taco Bell and would get every chance I got but during the pandemic, the Mexican Pizza was one of the man items cut from the menu due to COVID. I prayed, I signed petitions...I cried all hoping that Taco...
RESTAURANTS

