Chicago, IL

GRAINS-Soybeans ease after rally, South American weather limits decline

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

SINGAPORE, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on Thursday, after three days of strong gains, with the slide limited by adverse weather in South America that could result in yield losses. Corn and wheat lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of...

www.agriculture.com

AFP

Oil prices jump over Kazakhstan unrest, while uranium less affected

Unrest in OPEC+ member Kazakhstan has pushed up oil prices as investors fear supply interruptions, but the uranium market appears less affected despite the Central Asian country being the world's second largest producer. "Riots obviously can stop production and exports," said Bjarne Schieldrop, an analyst at Swedish bank SEB. Over the week, crude prices gained about five percent and on Friday Brent exceeded $83 per barrel, "putting it at its highest level since the price slide triggered by the first appearance of the Omicron variant in late November," said Carsten Fritsch, commodities analyst at Commerzbank. Protests spread across the country of 19 million this week in outrage over a New Year increase in prices for liquid petroleum gas (LPG), which many use to fuel cars.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybean Futures Higher, Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday Friday; soybean futures are 23 to 24 cents higher; wheat futures are 6 cents lower to 4 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday with trade holding above $6.00 with early weakness giving way to buying again with spillover support from the soybeans. Ethanol margins are fading with lower ethanol premiums as demand is soft to start the year.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Heavy rains in Mato Grosso hold up Brazil soy harvest

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Excess rains in Mato Grosso state are hindering the start of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean harvest which by Friday had reached only 0.20% of the country's total planted area, according to the Patria AgroNegocios consultancy. That is below the historical average for the period, of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures up on technical support, but end week lower

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures gained on Friday, supported by a stronger grains market and technical buying after a weekly drop, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 12-1/2 cents higher at $7.58-1/2 a bushel, after falling to $7.35-1/2, its lowest price since Oct. 15, 2021. * For the week, CBOT's most-active wheat lost 12-1/4 cents, down 1.59%. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery added 6-1/2 cents to $7.75 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 1/2 cent to end at $9.23-1/4 a bushel. * Traders have begun positioning ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's crop reports scheduled for Jan. 12. * Jordan's state grain buyer has issued an international tender to buy 120,000 tonnes of milling wheat which can be sourced from optional origins, European traders said. * Brazil was able to clear two wheat shipments at its key Santos port after a few days of delay caused by a protest by agricultural tax collectors as part of their campaign for higher wages, industry association Abitrigo said. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago; Editing by Paul Simao)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil manages to unload wheat imports amid tax collectors' protest

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil was able to clear two wheat shipments at its key Santos port after a few days of delay caused by a protest by agricultural tax collectors as part of their campaign for higher wages, industry association Abitrigo said on Friday. One of the...
AGRICULTURE
AFP

Stocks mostly fall after US hiring disappoints

Stocks mostly fell Friday on both sides of the Atlantic after data showed that the US economy added far fewer jobs than expected last month and eurozone inflation hit a record high. London's FTSE 100 index bucked the trend, ending the day 0.5 percent higher, but Paris and Frankfurt slid. On Wall Street, the Dow treaded water, but both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq declined to conclude a down week for US stocks. Asia faced a mixed trading session after another round of losses on Wall Street on Thursday as investors continued to mull signals by the US Federal Reserve that it was ready to tighten monetary policy more quickly to combat spiking inflation.
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, lean hogs fall on weaker slaughter

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle and lean hog futures fell on Friday as sluggish slaughter rates continue to drag on prices, traders said. "They're both facing the same fundamental music – this slaughter disruption due to weather, labor tightness and COVID," said Dennis Smith, commodity broker at Archer Financial.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

TABLE-USDA January crop supply/demand, stocks report estimates

Jan 7 (Reuters) - The following tables summarize trade expectations of what the U.S. Department of Agriculture will show in its quarterly grain stocks, annual crop production, U.S. winter wheat seeding and monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) reports. All are scheduled for release on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 12 p.m. EST (1700 GMT). U.S. quarterly stocks as of Dec. 1, in billions of bushels: USDA Dec. 1 Average of Range of USDA USDA estimate analysts' analysts' Sept. 1, Dec. 1, estimates estimates 2021 2020 Wheat _________ 1.421 1.315-1.690 1.780 1.703 Corn _________ 11.602 11.200-11.951 1.236 11.294 Soybeans _________ 3.129 2.975-3.227 0.256 2.947 USDA 2021-22 U.S. corn and soybean crops (production in billions of bushels, yield in bushels per acre, harvested area in millions of acres): USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Nov. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 estimate estimates estimates estimate CORN Production ______ 15.069 14.932-15.347 15.062 Yield ______ 177.0 175.5-179.0 177.0 Harvested area ______ 85.186 84.700-86.400 85.085 SOYBEANS Production ______ 4.433 4.396-4.484 4.425 Yield ______ 51.3 50.9-51.9 51.2 Harvested area ______ 86.447 86.000-86.911 86.436 U.S. winter wheat seedings for 2022 harvest, in millions of acres: USDA Jan. Average Range of USDA 2021 estimate of analyst analyst wheat estimates estimates plantings All winter ________ 34.255 33.400-35.550 33.648 Hard red winter ________ 24.034 23.400-24.970 23.494 Soft red winter ________ 6.555 5.790-7.000 6.648 White winter ________ 3.577 3.418-4.000 3.506 USDA 2021-22 U.S. grain and soybean ending stocks, in billions of bushels: USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Dec. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 end-stocks estimates estimates end-stocks estimates estimates Wheat _______ 0.608 0.580-0.638 0.598 Corn _______ 1.472 1.386-1.550 1.493 Soybeans _______ 0.348 0.305-0.411 0.340 USDA 2021-22 world grain and soybean ending stocks, in millions of tonnes: USDA Jan. Average of Range of USDA Dec. 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 end-stocks estimates estimates end-stocks estimates estimates Wheat ________ 278.67 274.95-280.50 278.18 Corn ________ 304.08 302.00-307.00 305.54 Soybeans ________ 99.93 95.00-103.55 102.00 USDA 2021-22 South American corn and soy production, in millions of tonnes: Jan. USDA Average of Range of Dec. USDA 2021-22 analysts' analysts' 2021-22 estimate estimates estimates estimate ARGENTINA Corn ________ 53.59 52.00-55.50 54.50 Soybeans ________ 48.11 45.00-49.50 49.50 BRAZIL Corn ________ 116.17 114.00-118.00 118.00 Soybeans ________ 141.62 140.00-144.00 144.00 USDA world production, in millions of tonnes: Jan. USDA Dec. USDA Jan. USDA Dec. USDA 2020-21 2020-21 2021-22 2021-22 estimate estimate estimate estimate Argentina wheat _____ 17.65 _____ 20.00 Australia wheat _____ 33.30 _____ 34.00 Canada wheat _____ 35.18 _____ 21.65 Russia wheat _____ 85.35 _____ 75.50 Argentina corn _____ 50.50 _____ 54.50 Brazil corn _____ 87.00 ____ 118.00 South Africa corn _____ 16.90 ____ 17.00 China corn ______ 260.67 ______ 272.55 Ukraine corn _____ 30.30 _____ 40.00 Argentina soy _____ 46.20 _____ 49.50 Brazil soy _____ 138.00 _____ 144.00 (Compiled by Julie Ingwersen in Chicago; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

An end date to higher fertilizer prices is unknown, AFBF economists say

It's well known that farmers will have to pay more to produce this year's crops. Farmers attending this week's American Farm Bureau Federation's annual convention want to know how long the input price hike will last. Due to a 2021 spike in global demand for fertilizer as global supply fell,...
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Finance and commodity firms help FTSE to gains after late rally

A strong afternoon session helped the FTSE climb into the green to end a broadly positive first week of trading in 2022.London’s top index had been in negative territory until around 2pm but pushed on later in the day as positivity among traders particularly buoyed banking and commodity stocks.The FTSE 100 ended the day 34.91 points, or 0.47%, higher at 7,485.28 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a mixed finish to an otherwise positive week for European equity markets with the FTSE 100 outperforming today, due to outperformance from financials as well as basic...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures lower as global supply concerns ease

CHICAGO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Thursday, pressured by strong harvests by Southern hemisphere producers that are easing global supply concerns, traders said. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat settled 14-3/4 cents lower at $7.46 a bushel, after falling to $7.36, its lowest since Oct. 19. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for March delivery fell 18-1/2 cents to $7.68-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX March spring wheat lost 24-1/2 cents to end at $9.23-3/4 a bushel. * For the week ended Dec. 30, wheat export sales of 51,100 tonnes were the lowest of the marketing year. * Argentina's wheat harvest for 2021/22 is expected to be 21.8 million tonnes versus 21.5 million tonnes previously estimated due to higher-than-expected yields, said Buenos Aires Grains Exchange. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper in Chicago Editing by Marguerita Choy)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CORRECTED-Brazil pork exports rise 11% in 2021 to annual record

(Corrects volume of exports to China in fourth paragraph to 533,700 tonnes) Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian pork exports rose 11% by volume in 2021 to an annual record, industry group ABPA reported on Thursday, offsetting the impact of higher costs with stronger demand in foreign markets, including top destination China.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

Asian shares mixed after tech-led decline on Wall St

Asian markets were mixed Friday after more declines in big technology stocks pulled major indexes lower on Wall Street Tokyo Shanghai and Taiwan slipped but most other regional markets advanced. U.S. futures also were higher. A resurgence of coronavirus outbreaks has added to uncertainties over a revival of tourism and other business activity across Asia. The World Health Organization says a record 9.5 million COVID-19 cases were tallied over the last week as the omicron variant of the coronavirus swept the planet, a 71% increase from the previous 7-day period that the U.N. health agency likened to...
STOCKS
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans set for weekly gain on S.American dryness; wheat down

SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures eased on Friday, though the market was on track for a weekly gain as adverse weather conditions in Brazil and Argentina curbed the prospect of strong production, while wheat was poised for a second weekly decline. FUNDAMENTALS * The Most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $13.84-1/2 a bushel, as of 0242 GMT. For the week, soybeans are up more than 3%. * Wheat lost 3.6% this week, while corn has added almost 2% to its value. * A drought in southern Brazil and increasingly hot and dry conditions in Argentina have put attention on potential yield losses for soybean and corn crops in the major exporting countries. * Brazilian soybean prices have climbed past last year's highs as hopes for another record harvest are dashed by dry weather in southern states, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Thursday, as it cut its crop outlook by 11 million tonnes. * AgRural now sees Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop at 133.4 million tonnes, down from an earlier forecast of 144.7 million. Brazil's last crop cycle produced a record 137.3 million tonnes of soybeans, the firm said. * Most of Argentina's agricultural region will be hit in the coming days by a heatwave accompanied by little or no rainfall, adding pressure to adverse conditions that its corn and soybean crops have suffered for weeks, the Buenos Aires Grains Exchange said on Thursday. * World food prices jumped 28% in 2021 to their highest level in a decade and hopes for a return to more stable market conditions this year are slim, the U.N.'s food agency said on Thursday. * Private exporters reported a daily sale of 102,000 tonnes of soybeans to Mexico, although weekly export sales were near the bottom or below trade expectations for nearly all commodities. * For the week ended Dec. 30, soybean export sales of 449,800 tonnes were a marketing year low, while corn exports of 256,000 tonnes were 81% lower than the previous four weeks and wheat exports of 51,100 tonnes were also the lowest of the marketing year. MARKETS NEWS * Wall Street's headache over the potential of a relatively fast pullback from stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve lingered Thursday as stocks sold off again and government bond yields mostly marched higher. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0700 UK Halifax House Prices MM Dec 0700 Germany Industrial Output MM Nov 0745 France Reserve Assets Total Dec 1000 EU HICP Flash YY Dec 1000 EU HICP-X F&E Flash YY Dec 1000 EU Consumer Confid. Final Dec 1330 US Non-Farm Payrolls Dec 1330 US Unemployment Rate Dec 1330 US Average Earnings YY Dec (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy down 8-10 cents, wheat down 7-15 cents, corn down 3-5 cents

CHICAGO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 7 to 15 cents per bushel * Wheat seen lower for the third day in a row and the sixth time in the last seven sessions, pressured by concerns that bumper crops in the Southern Hemisphere will cut into overseas demand for U.S. supplies. * Traders note active selling of wheat contracts by commodity funds. * The most-active soft red winter wheat contract hit its lowest on a continuous basis since Oct. 19 during the overnight trading session. * Consolidation trade for benchmark CBOT March soft red winter wheat noted around the low end of the contract's 20-day Bollinger range. * CBOT March soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 7 cents at $7.39 a bushel. K.C. March hard red winter wheat last traded 11-3/4 cents lower at $7.56-3/4 a bushel, and MGEX March spring wheat was off 15 cents at $9.08-3/4 a bushel. CORN - Down 3 to 5 cents per bushel * Weakness in wheat futures weighs on the corn market. * Benchmark CBOT March corn contract dropped below its 10-day moving average overnight. * Private exporters reported the sale of 176,784 tonnes of corn to Mexico, the U.S. Agriculture Department said. * CBOT March corn futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $6.00-1/4 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Down 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans falling on forecast for much needed rain in growing areas of Argentina and Brazil during the second half of January. * USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 120,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * March soybeans last traded 8-3/4 cents lower at $13.78-1/2 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Barbara Lewis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

India's cotton exports begin to slide as traders seek high premiums

MUMBAI, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Indian cotton exports have begun to slide due to traders charging hefty premiums over benchmark U.S. futures on expectations of lower output at a time when there is strong demand from local textile mills, industry officials said. The higher premiums sought by India, the world's...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans ease further as weather forecasts assessed

* Market weighs chances of mid-Jan rain relief in Argentina. * Wheat also weaker, capped by big Argentina, Australia crops. * Grain markets turning attention to USDA crop data next week (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral. PARIS/SINGAPORE, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat stable in thin trade, market eyes Kazakh unrest

MOSCOW, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices are stable so far this year amid holiday-thinned trade, the IKAR consultancy said on Thursday, adding that the market was watching developments in neighbouring Kazakhstan, a major flour exporter. Kazakhstan, which is also a major buyer of Russian wheat in Siberia, is...
AGRICULTURE

