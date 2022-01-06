ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Nike sues Lululemon, saying fitness-mirror technology infringes its patents

By Inti Pacheco
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weHLf_0de0JYLE00
Pedestrians walk past a Lululemon store in San Francisco in March 2021. Bloomberg News

Nike Inc. filed a lawsuit alleging Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Mirror home-fitness device and applications infringe on the sneaker company’s portfolio of patents.

Nike

NKE,

-2.27%

says the Mirror Home Gym and apps use technology that the sneaker giant invented and patented, including a device that prompts users to exercise, monitors their heart rate and collects data on their activity, among other functions, according to the lawsuit, filed in the Southern District of New York.

Nike said it sent a notice to the yoga pants maker on Nov. 3, citing a list of patents it owned that were allegedly being used by the Mirror device and its apps. A response from Lululemon’s lawyer, filed as an exhibit by Nike, said that after reviewing Nike’s letter the company didn’t believe that the Mirror or its apps were infringing on the patents.

“The patents in question are overly broad and invalid. We are confident in our position and look forward to defending it in court,” said a spokeswoman for Lululemon

LULU,

-3.39%

in a statement. Nike didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

An expanded version of this report appears on WSJ.com.

Also popular on WSJ.com:

Jeff Bezos’ new year’s disco style hits a nerve.

With Elizabeth Holmes’s conviction, venture capitalists distance themselves from Theranos.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Sonos stock rallies after trade court rules Google violated patents

Sonos Inc. (SONO) shares rallied in the extended session Thursday after the International Trade Commission ruled that certain audio players, controllers, and components that Alphabet Inc.’s (GOOG) (GOOGL) Google sold in the U.S. violated as many as five of its patents. Sonos shares surged 6% after hours, following a 0.1% decline to close the regular session at $28.87. “The commission has determined that the appropriate remedies are a limited exclusion order and a cease-and-desist order against Google,” the ITC said in a statement. “The commission has also determined to set a bond in the amount of 100 percent of the entered value of the infringing products imported during the period of presidential review.” For their part, Alphabet shares were up 0.3% after hours, following a less than 0.1% decline in the regular session.
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files for IPO

Texas-based Mattress Firm Group Inc. has filed for an initial public offering, vying to become the latest retailer to return to public markets after a bankruptcy. The company has filed to sell $100 million worth of shares, according to a filing late Friday, although that figure is often a placeholder used to calculate fees. The specialty retailer filed a confidential draft registration statement with securities regulators in September.
BUSINESS
Footwear News

How Nike’s Lawsuit Against Lululemon’s Mirror Could Change the Digital Fitness Landscape

2022 has only just begun, but there’s already a new legal battle brewing between two fitness titans. Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The complaint, filed in a U.S. District Court in Manhattan, alleges that Lululemon infringed on six of Nike’s patents. It also comes during another likely boom for at-home fitness as COVID-19 cases rise sharply. At the core of Nike’s argument is the claim that it owns trademark rights to certain “digital sport technologies.” Nike says this ownership can be traced...
NIKE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Footwear News

On the Heels of Nike Lawsuit, Lululemon Names New Mirror CEO

Lululemon is making some management changes at Mirror. Just one day after Nike Inc. accused Lululemon Athletica Inc. of patent infringement related to its at-home Mirror fitness device and other apps, the company has named Michael Aragon as CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, effective Jan. 17. Aragon will report to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald and takes over for Mirror founder Brynn Putnam who resigned from her role in September. Aragon joins the athletic company from Amazon, where he has served for five years as chief content officer at Twitch, a live-streaming service that creates unique multi-player entertainment experiences. Under Aragon’s...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Shuffle Board: New CEOs at Teijin, Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness, CFO Change at Cato, Fabric Taps SVP

Lululemon Athletica named Michael Aragon CEO of Mirror and Lululemon Digital Fitness; Teijin elected Akimoto Uchikawa president and CEO. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week and SJ Promo- 25% off members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Wait, Why Is Nike Suing Lululemon?

Back in the summer of 2020, Lululemon bought Mirror, the home fitness startup, for $500 million. The deal made a ton of sense at the time. We were four months into quarantine, gyms looked dead in the water and everyone wanted a connected apparatus for streaming workouts. Mirror’s wall-mounted display had presciently launched a few years before the pandemic, and was more than ready to meet the moment.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Person
Jeff Bezos
NBC Los Angeles

Lululemon Taps Former Amazon Exec as New CEO of Its At-Home Gym Mirror

Lululemon said Thursday it has named former Amazon exec Michael Aragon as CEO of its at-home gym business, Mirror. Aragon will also oversee Lululemon's broader digital fitness aspirations, reporting directly to Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald. The changes will be effective Jan. 17. Lululemon said Thursday it has named former Amazon...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Nike Has a Problem with Lululemon

Mirror, Mirror, on the wall. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
SHOPPING
TechCrunch

Lululemon names Twitch exec Mike Aragon CEO of Mirror

“Mike Aragon has an impressive track record of building successful brands by connecting people and building communities through digital content and experiences,” Lululemon CEO Calvin McDonald said in a release tied to the news. “He is the ideal leader to chart the path forward for MIRROR as we engage with the more than 10 million lululemon guests who live the sweat life.”
BUSINESS
CharlotteObserver.com

Sonos Patents Were Infringed by Google, U.S. Trade Agency Rules

The U.S. International Trade Commission ruled that Alphabet's (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report Google infringed five patents held by the speaker producer Sonos, (SONO) - Get Sonos, Inc. Report, media reports say. The federal agency, which rules in trade disputes, barred the Mountain View, Calif., tech giant...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fitness#Patents#Nike Inc#Mirror#Nike Nke#The Mirror Home Gym#Wsj Com
cepro.com

Sonos Wins Final ITC Ruling over Google in Patent Infringement Case

Sonos (Nasdaq: SONO) has the final ruling in its ongoing patent infringement claims against Google (Nasdaq: GOOG) over audio technology. The International Trade Commission (ITC) has ruled that Google did indeed violate five of Sonos’ intellectual audio patents. The final ruling ends a two-year battle that started in January...
BUSINESS
Android Central

Google products face import ban following Sonos patent infringement ruling

The U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled against Google in a patent infringement case. The ruling posits that technology in Google is infringing on Sonos-owned patents in Nest and Chromecast devices. Google will have to stop selling imported products that infringe on the Sonos patents. Many of Google's products are...
BUSINESS
abc17news.com

Nikola drops $2 billion patent infringement suit against Tesla

Upstart electric truck maker Nikola is dropping its $2 billion patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla in which it charged that its larger, more established rival stole parts of Nikola’s design for a heavy duty truck. The suit was originally filed in 2018, when Tesla was still losing money, running...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Nike’s Metaverse Bid Could Propel Momentum in 2022, Analyst Says

2021 was a year of ups and downs for Nike. But some analysts are maintaining confidence for the Swoosh in 2022. In a recent 2022 outlook from Guggenheim, analyst Robert Drbul named Nike as the “Best Idea” across coverage, citing the company’s strong market share, product innovation, and recent foray into the metaverse. “We note Nike’s engagement in the metaverse and will be watching closely as Nike’s digital strategy continues to evolve,” Drbul wrote. Last month, Nike acquired RTFKT, a digital creator of virtual sneakers, collectibles and accessories, in a bid to expand its influence in the metaverse. In the wake of the...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lululemon
NewsBreak
Nike
CNBC

Guggenheim names Nike its best idea for 2022, citing metaverse play

A Guggenheim analyst said Nike's already dominant market share should continue to grow as it keeps scaling online and innovates with new footwear and apparel products in the new year. Near term, Nike has been hurt by global supply chain disruptions, he said, but the company should still be able...
BUSINESS
Footwear News

Authentic Brands Group Officially Withdraws From IPO Process

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) has dialed back its plans to go public. The retail and marketing powerhouse on Wednesday filed a request to withdraw registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission, officially halting the IPO process it began in July when it first filed an S-1 form. The news comes shortly after ABG received a pair of new investments from CVC Capital Partners (CVC) and HPS Investment Partners (HPS) in November, which valued the company at $12.7 billion. At the time ABG founder, chairman and CEO Jamie Salter said in an interview with FN’s sister publication WWD that the company would push its...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

73K+
Followers
16K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy