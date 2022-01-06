ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer Racanelli to continue football career at Montana

By Micah Rice - The Columbian, Vancouver, Wash. (TNS)
Yakima Herald Republic
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJan. 5—Sawyer Racanelli will continue his college football career at the University of Montana. The former Hockinson High standout receiver announced his commitment Wednesday on social media. Racanelli had spent the past two years at the University of Washington before entering the transfer portal on Dec. 13. At...

