Gaylord Sweeps Opponents in Big North Wrestling Quad

GAYLORD — The Gaylord wrestling team hosted a quad in conference play on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils sweeping both of their opponents. Traverse City Central, Petoskey and Traverse City West also participated in the quad.

The Blue Devils started the night with a 59-28 win over the Titans. They added another win in their second and final match against the Trojans, winning 63-15.

Traverse City Central and Petoskey tied their matchup, 42-42, with the Trojans winning by Criteria E. The Northmen bounced back with a 48-30 win over Traverse City West.