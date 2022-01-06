ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Gaylord Sweeps Opponents in Big North Wrestling Quad

By Matthew Doyle
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 3 days ago
GAYLORD — The Gaylord wrestling team hosted a quad in conference play on Wednesday, with the Blue Devils sweeping both of their opponents. Traverse City Central, Petoskey and Traverse City West also participated in the quad.

The Blue Devils started the night with a 59-28 win over the Titans. They added another win in their second and final match against the Trojans, winning 63-15.

Traverse City Central and Petoskey tied their matchup, 42-42, with the Trojans winning by Criteria E. The Northmen bounced back with a 48-30 win over Traverse City West.

MISportsNow

MISportsNow

Traverse City, MI
ABOUT

MISportsNow is Northern Michigan’s home for exclusive coverage of high school and college athletics. Featuring original video, stories and photo galleries as well as scores and schedules, MISportsNow.com is Northern Michigan’s go-to spot for up-to-date coverage of more than 100 high schools – from Isabella County to the Eastern U.P. MISportsNow gives fans and student-athletes the unique opportunity to interact with the 9&10 News and Local 32 sports team by sharing video, photos and story ideas.

 https://www.misportsnow.com

