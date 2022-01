In many ways, the 2024 Chevy Silverado EV can be considered a fresh look at what it could mean to be a truck going forward. Developed as an EV from the ground up and not constrained by a traditional pickup truck design that separates the cab from the bed, Chevy envisioned new ways to package the people and the utility in the all-new Silverado EV. This new pickup sits somewhere between the redesigned 2022 Chevrolet Silverado and the GMC Hummer EV in terms of looks and function but also delivers its own take on a highly functional and modular experience wrapped in high style. You can read all about the exciting new 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV here.

