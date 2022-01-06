Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Biggest Hits Of 1983

Though already a big-time country music star, Ryan Bingham’s career continues pointing toward the sky with his role on “Yellowstone.”. On “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham plays the trouble-making, guitar-playing ranch hand, Walker. Bingham is tailor-made for his role as Walker to the point you would think he’s been an actor all his life. While he’s had a few acting experiences in the past, Bingham’s performance on “Yellowstone” is his most extensive work. He’s been with the show since the very season when a chance encounter with Rip Wheeler leads to a job on the ranch. Walker had been in prison for seven years before he walked out to see Rip looking for new workers. Since his introduction in season one, Bingham’s Walker has been a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans,

