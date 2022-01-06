ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonight’s Top 3 at 7: Biggest Hits Of 1983

By lmartino
963kklz.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTune in tonight at 7 p.m. as we continue our...

963kklz.com

okcheartandsoul.com

The Year in Music 2021: ﻿Top-five biggest albums

From old school to new school, there’s no denying that hip-hop made its way to the top of the charts this year. Here are the top five albums of 2021, based on first-week sales. 4. Tyler, the Creator, Call Me if You Get Lost, released June 25 — 169,000...
963kklz.com

40 Albums That Turn 45 in 2022

These 40 albums that turn 45 in 2022 feature timeless debuts and some of the most iconic titles in rock. Scroll through the gallery below to see which albums are turning 45 in 2022.. Released on February 4, 1977. Released on October 28, 1977. Released on January 14, 1977. Released...
#Billboard Magazine
Miami Herald

See Mary J Blige all dressed up for this ‘Sexy’ restaurant opening in Miami

R&B goddess Mary J. Blige lit things up at the sneak peek party for what’s shaping up to be Miami’s hottest new restaurant, Sexy Fish, Saturday night. Wearing a one-shoulder leopard print jumpsuit with knee-high boots, the nine-time Grammy winner took to the stage to perform such chart-toppers as “Family Affair” and “Just Fine.”
Vibe

Alicia Keys Shocks Fans As She Smokes A Blunt On ‘Drink Champs’

Alicia Keys is the latest guest to make an appearance on the hit REVOLT series, Drink Champs, hosted by rapper N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN. In an effort to loosen guests up and get them to spill the tea on a slew of burning questions, the hosts offer a buffet of liquor and marijuana. Much to the surprise of many, Keys actually indulged in the delectables. When the full video was released on Saturday (Dec. 11), fans were stunned to see the songbird—known for her holistic beauty rituals and zen lifestyle—partake in smoking a blunt that had never before been smoked on...
963kklz.com

13 Rockers That Sold Their Catalogs/Music Rights for Huge Paydays in 2021

In 2021, one of the biggest trends was rockers that sold their catalogs for massive sums of money. Here are just 13 rockers that netted huge paydays this year from the sale of their catalogs, music rights, publishing rights and more. The Boss ended 2021 with a massive payday with...
AOL Corp

Kane Brown and wife reveal why they kept 2nd pregnancy a secret

Country singer Kane Brown and his wife, Katelyn, surprised fans last month when they announced the birth of their daughter Kodi. Now, Katelyn, who is also mom of 2-year-old Kingsley, is shedding light on why they chose to keep her second pregnancy a secret. “These past 9 months have been...
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
TMZ.com

Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous. The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.
Showbiz411

John Legend Is Latest to Sell Catalog, But It’s Not on the Same Scale As Legacy Rock Stars Recent Bonanzas

It’s reported that John Legend has sold his catalog and royalty rights to BMG Rights Management and investment firm KKR. But despite everyone appreciating John Legend’s talents, I’m not sure what he sold. He hasn’t had a hit record in a long time. His biggest hits were “All of Me,” and “Ordinary People,” about a decade ago. His Oscar song with Common, “Glory,” was from the movie, “Selma,” but it’s not really played on the radio. His other hit single, “Save Room,” was a sample of the 60s hit, “Stormy,” written by Buddy Buie and James B. Cobb, Jr. of the Classics IV.
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Ryan Bingham’s All-Time Favorite Country Song Is a George Strait Classic

Though already a big-time country music star, Ryan Bingham’s career continues pointing toward the sky with his role on “Yellowstone.”. On “Yellowstone,” Ryan Bingham plays the trouble-making, guitar-playing ranch hand, Walker. Bingham is tailor-made for his role as Walker to the point you would think he’s been an actor all his life. While he’s had a few acting experiences in the past, Bingham’s performance on “Yellowstone” is his most extensive work. He’s been with the show since the very season when a chance encounter with Rip Wheeler leads to a job on the ranch. Walker had been in prison for seven years before he walked out to see Rip looking for new workers. Since his introduction in season one, Bingham’s Walker has been a favorite among “Yellowstone” fans,
kion546.com

The story behind Carole King and James Taylor’s biggest hits

Legendary singer-songwriters James Taylor and Carole King, friends and collaborators for more than 50 years, are two of the most successful musicians in American musical history. Taylor’s confessional lyrics, soulful voice and delicate guitar-playing resonated with audiences. King started as a songwriter, making a long list of chart-toppers for other...
HipHopDX.com

Kid Capri Reveals COVID-19 Battle: 'I'm Sick As Hell'

Kid Capri has revealed he’s battling COVID-19. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (January 6), the legendary Bronx DJ shared a post from bed with the caption, “I’m sick as hell. Stay home if it’s not important.” In the video, he describes his symptoms and continues to urge people to stay inside.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Community Policy