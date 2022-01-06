ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa County, MI

Snowmobiler injured in Ottawa County crash with another snowmobile

By John Tunison
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- A 46-year-old Grandville man was injured when his snowmobile crashed into the back of another snowmobile east of Coopersville, police...

www.mlive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan man, 20, charged in 2020 rollover crash that killed high school junior

MANISTEE COUNTY, MI – A 20-year-old Michigan man has been charged in a fatal 2020 crash that killed a high school student. Buckley resident Israel Jordan Ankerson has been charged with reckless driving causing death and reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function. The charges stem from a crash that occurred in Manistee County’s Manistee Township at 9:50 p.m. on Nov. 13, 2020.
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grandville, MI
Local
Michigan Accidents
Ottawa County, MI
Accidents
County
Ottawa County, MI
Grandville, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Coopersville, MI
Ottawa County, MI
Crime & Safety
Coopersville, MI
Crime & Safety
Coopersville, MI
Accidents
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Ann Arbor News

Mackinac Bridge reopens after crash left truck’s wheels hanging over side: ‘The railing did its job’

MACKINAW CITY, MI -- The Mackinac Bridge was closed for more than an hour after a two-vehicle crash left a truck’s wheels hanging over the side. The Mackinaw City Police Department says the crash occurred when Scott Bartholomew of Fenton was driving a vehicle northbound, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey McCague of Brighton around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.
MACKINAW CITY, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
16K+
Followers
21K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

Comments / 0

Community Policy