Snowmobiler injured in Ottawa County crash with another snowmobile

MACKINAW CITY, MI -- The Mackinac Bridge was closed for more than an hour after a two-vehicle crash left a truck’s wheels hanging over the side. The Mackinaw City Police Department says the crash occurred when Scott Bartholomew of Fenton was driving a vehicle northbound, lost control, crossed the center line and crashed into a southbound vehicle driven by Jeffrey McCague of Brighton around 10:40 a.m. on Friday.

MACKINAW CITY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO