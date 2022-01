Francis Ngannou has countered Tyson Fury’s offer of a boxing match between the two heavyweights, inviting the “Gypsy King” into mixed martial arts.UFC champion Ngannou is set to defend his belt against interim title holder and former teammate Ciryl Gane this month, but the French-Cameroonian has expressed a desire to return to his boxing roots.Ngannou this week named Fury as a dream opponent of his, and the WBC heavyweight champion responded by taking to Twitter on Thursday.“Who would like to see me fight this beast, boxing rules @ufc gloves?” Fury tweeted, alongside a mock-up poster of himself and Ngannou.Ngannou,...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO