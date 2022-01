Inslee wants to diversify government contracting: Though Washington voters upheld an affirmative action ban in 2019, and though former Gov. Gary Locke "issued an executive directive instructing state agencies to not use affirmative action" during his tenure, in the next 10 days the Governor will repeal Locke's order and "'issue a replacement executive order that will instruct agencies on how to move forward with achieving equity while still complying' with the ban," according to the Seattle Times.

1 DAY AGO