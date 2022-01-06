Antonio Brown ankle injury caused Buccaneers exit, attorney says

TAMPA (WFLA) – Antonio Brown is scheduled to get surgery on his injured ankle and is accusing the Buccaneers of an “ongoing cover up” following his departure from the team.

According to his attorney Sean Burstyn , Brown has had an MRI on his ankle that “shows broken bone fragments stuck in my ankle, the ligament torn from the bone, and cartilage loss, which are beyond painful.”

The ankle injury that Brown suffered kept him out of practice on both Thursday and Friday prior to the Week 17 matchup vs. the Jets, after being limited on Wednesday. In the game, Brown caught three passes for 26 yards before his dramatic exit.

Following the game, Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady urged empathy and compassion for Brown and called the ordeal a “difficult situation.”

As of Wednesday evening, Brown remains on the roster and is listed on the injury report as personal / not injury-related.

