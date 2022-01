In the midst of all the chaos that kicked off the spread of COVID-19 within the United States, The Weeknd managed to release the biggest album of the year. Inspired by 1980s pop and pop culture, After Hours kicked off a new era for the Toronto native that mixed nostalgia with current day trends. The formula that was used to create After Hours proved to be immensely successful as it earned him several platinum plaques, the number one spot on the Billboard 200 and a Super Bowl halftime show opportunity.

