Beaver County, PA

Beaver County men convicted of taking part in Capitol riot, ordered to spend 30 days in jail

By WPXI.com News Staff
 3 days ago
PITTSBURGH — Two Beaver County men were ordered to spend the next 30 days in jail after being convicted in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot.

According to our partners at TribLIVE.com, officials said Mitchell Vukich, 26, and Nicholas Perretta, 27, bragged about roaming the U.S. Capitol for nearly a half hour and smoked marijuana inside the building. Both men pleaded guilty in September.

They both expressed remorse for their actions.

“They emboldened the rioters who came behind them,” the judge said during Wednesday’s sentencing. She said their actions “deserve more than just a slap on the wrist.”

