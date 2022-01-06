ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Angeles, WA

COVID shuts down Clallam Courthouse

By Radio Pacific, Inc
My Clallam County
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ANGELES — A spike in COVID-19 cases has prompted closure of the Clallam County Courthouse. The courthouse in Port Angeles will be closed...

www.myclallamcounty.com

Lester Maneval
3d ago

Oh ya that should really help!! 😂And what are these horrible numbers in clallam county! Good Grief! If you dont want to do your jobs then quit!!

