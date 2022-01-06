NC attorney general: Be on the lookout for at-home COVID-19 test price gouging

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina’s attorney general is asking for people to report to his office any instances of price gouging for at-home COVID-19 tests or any other pandemic-related products.

Attorney General Josh Stein said his office has heard anecdotally that there may be price gouging with at-home COVID-19 tests. Case counts in the state have soared in recent weeks, resulting in long lines at testing sites .

“Even as people continue to get vaccinated, we are still very much in this pandemic,” Stein said in a news release. “If you are shopping for COVID-19 tests or other pandemic-related goods and services in the coming weeks and see excessive prices, let my office know. I have already taken successful action against those who attempt to unlawfully take advantage of North Carolinians during this crisis, and I will not hesitate to in the future.”

The state’s price gouging statute prohibits charging too much for goods and services during a crisis. It is in effect under Executive Order 245 and will remain active until April 5, 2022, a news release said.

Stein’s office said it has brought 11 lawsuits against 27 defendants under the statute since 2018.

To report price gouging, file a complaint with the state Department of Justice .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.