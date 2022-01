Hockey Night in Canada will have to wait for the Ottawa Senators. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Scheduled to face the Vancouver Canucks on the second game of the doubleheader Saturday night at Rogers Arena, the Senators were forced to change their plans again after that game and Ottawa’s visit to Winnipeg for another contest next Saturday were both postponed by the National Hockey League.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO