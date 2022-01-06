Snoop Conner to enter NFL Draft

Hattiesburg native Snoop Conner announced his intention to enter the 2022 NFL Draft on Wednesday night. AP

OXFORD — Ole Miss junior running back Snoop Conner is entering the 2022 NFL Draft, he announced on social media Wednesday night.

Conner, a Hattiesburg native, was second on the team with 651 rushing yards in 2021 and led the team with 13 rushing touchdowns. He combined with Jerrion Ealy, Henry Parrish Jr. and Matt Corral to form the SEC’s third-best rushing offense (217.6 yards per game, 12th nationally).

Following the Sugar Bowl, Ealy also announced he would enter the NFL Draft.