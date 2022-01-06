ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

No. 18 Vols survive Rebels with dramatic 66-60 win in overtime

By Evan Winter
Rocky Top Talk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe No. 18 Tennessee Volunteers (10-3, 1-1) came into Wednesday night’s game looking for its first SEC win of the season against the Ole Miss Rebels (8-5, 0-1). It may have taken an extra period, but the Vols were able to overcome a rather bad offensive output en route to their...

www.rockytoptalk.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

5-Star Running Back Zach Evans Announces Transfer

Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
The Spun

College Hoops World Shocked By Major Saturday Night Upset

The NFL is dominating the sports world on Saturday night, but that doesn’t mean there wasn’t anything else that happened. A major upset in college hoops took place at Cameron Indoor as Duke went down against Miami. Duke lost by 2, 76-74 as Miami has now won nine in a row and is 5-0 in ACC play.
NFL
On3.com

Transfer destination emerging for former Alabama linebacker

Former Alabama linebacker Jackson Bratton is closer to finding a new potential landing spot, sources tell On3. On3’s Matt Zenitz tweeted on Friday evening to keep an eye on UAB as a potential landing spot for the ex-Crimson Tide linebacker. He’s currently in the transfer portal looking for a new home.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Rocky Top Talk

Tyler Baron withdraws name from transfer portal

Just one day — almost exactly 24 hours ago — defensive end Tyler Baron entered the transfer portal. Today, he has removed his name, according to Matt Zenitz on On3. Sudden change of heart? More NIL money coming from somewhere in Knoxville? Who knows. Regardless of the reason,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Gene Chizik Reportedly Lands New College Coaching Job

Former Auburn head coach Gene Chizik – who helped the Tigers win the BCS National Championship in 2010 – has reportedly landed a major job in the college football world. Chizik has been out of coaching for some time now. There were rumors he was going to coach in the USFL – a new American football league scheduled to begin in April. But Chizik shot down those rumors via Twitter earlier this week. We now know why.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#Shot Put#Rebels#Sec#Ole Miss#Miss
NJ.com

How UConn’s Kimani Young enabled Huskies to beat out Seton Hall (and other schools) in key recruiting battles

When UConn visits No. 24 Seton Hall at noon on Saturday in a key Big East battle, there will be four products of The Patrick School involved in the game -- two on each team. The Pirates feature a pair of graduate student guards who played high school ball under coach Chris Chavannes at The Patrick School in Bryce Aiken and Jamir Harris. UConn, meantime, has a pair of big men who played at the Hillside school in sophomore Adama Sanogo and freshman Samson Johnson.
HILLSIDE, NJ
On3.com

Vanderbilt students not allowed to attend Kentucky game

Vanderbilt hosts Kentucky Tuesday night, but Vandy students will NOT be allowed to make Memorial magic. A well-planted mole on West End shared an email Vanderbilt students received this week from campus administrators. With COVID cases skyrocketing in Nashville and across the country, Vanderbilt delayed the start of the spring semester. They’re also prohibiting students from attending home sporting events until at least January 24 as part of the “Commodores Care” quiet period. Keep in mind that the general public is allowed into Memorial Gym, albeit with proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test. (So, heads up if you’re planning on coming Tuesday.)
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Cullman Tribune

PREP BASKETBALL: Bulldogs fend off Raider rally to earn 66-60 win, Lady Raiders rout Hanceville 69-20

GOOD HOPE, Ala. – The Hanceville Bulldogs made the short trip over to Good Hope High School Friday night for a pair of varsity matchups and the two local squads split the area battles. The second-ranked Good Hope Lady Raiders dominated Hanceville and collected a 69-20 win while the sixth-ranked Hanceville Bulldogs had to hold off a massive Good Hope scoring run in the fourth quarter to escape with a 66-60 win. Good Hope 69 – Hanceville 20 (varsity girls) The Lady Raiders scored early and often during their area matchup with Hanceville Friday night and put the Lady Bulldogs in a...
HANCEVILLE, AL
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

Dari Nowkhah: Stetson Bennett Can Lead UGA to National Title

Monday Georgia takes on Alabama in a rematch of the SEC title game, as the two college football powers will face-off for the national championship, in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Tide routed Georgia 41-24 back in December to clinch their spot in the 2021 College Football Playoff. Both teams earned impressive wins in the semifinals, as Bama took down Cincinnati 27-6, and Georgia made quick work of Michigan 34-11, setting up the rematch. The biggest question entering Monday's game, is can QB Stetson Bennett IV lead Georgia to that elusive championship? The Bulldogs haven't won a national title since the 1981 season when Herschel Walker carried the team all the way. To help answer that question, Dari Nowkhah, SEC Network host joined Wilson & Norfleet earlier today, and had this to say:
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Oxford Eagle

Ole Miss lands top recruiting target Davison Igbinosun

Ole Miss landed a major commitment this weekend in the form of four-star cornerback Davison Igbinosun. The Union, N.J. native made the announcement during the second quarter of the annual All-American Bowl, selecting Ole Miss over Kentucky, Rutgers and Tennessee. “To be honest with you, I feel like the SEC...
OXFORD, MS
wach.com

Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 13 LSU, 66-60

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Aliyah Boston had 19 points and 18 rebounds, and top-ranked South Carolina beat No. 13 LSU 66-60 on Thursday night, ending the Tigers' 13-game winning streak. Zia Cooke scored 17 points and Destanni Henderson had 16 for the Gamecocks (14-1, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), who have...
COLUMBIA, SC
Rocky Top Talk

Trio of Volunteers enter transfer portal

A trio of Tennessee Volunteers hit the transfer portal on Thursday afternoon. Running back Dee Beckwith, defensive end Tyler Baron and long snapper Will Albright will each search for new opportunities going forward. Clearly, Baron is the biggest impact here. A big-time recruit, Baron emerged as a starter and impact...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy