The Cheeky Thing Lily Collins Did To Princess Diana When She Was A Toddler

By Frances Dean
 3 days ago
The perk of being a royal — okay, there's a lot of perks to being a royal — is that you get to meet a lot of celebrities. Case in point: one of Princess Diana's very best friends ended up being Elton John, who rewrote "Candle in the Wind" about Diana's...

The Press

Lily Collins recalls throwing toys at Prince Charles

Lily Collins threw a toy telephone at Prince Charles' head. The 'Emily in Paris' star met the royal a number of times when she was a child because of her father, Phil Collins' work with his Princes' Trust charity, and she admitted one occasion when the prince had offered to play with her could have gone very wrong.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Lily Collins Recalls Her Major Royal Faux Pas While Meeting Princess Diana

Watch: "Emily in Paris" Star Lily Collins Loves THIS About The Show. Lily Collins was only a toddler when she found herself in quite the royal mess. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, the Emily in Paris star, 32, visited The Late Late Show with James Corden and spilled some piping hot Earl Grey tea about visiting the British royal family as a child. That includes one instance when, as a baby, she tried to keep a present that was meant for Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
romper.com

Lily Collins Once Had A Little Tussle With Princess Diana Over A Bouquet Of Flowers

When Lily Collins was just a sweet little toddler, she met not just one but two members of the royal family. She is the daughter of famed musician Phil Collins, after all, and apparently being his kid comes with some serious perks. Not that she seemed terribly excited about it as a little girl from the story she shared on The Late, Late Show with James Corden. The Emily In Paris star was decidedly blasé about the whole royal thing. So much so that she caused a bit of a faux pas, in fact.
CELEBRITIES
Vanity Fair

Lily Collins Reveals She Once Threw a Toy Phone at Prince Charles’s Head

While most people would be on their absolute best behavior given the opportunity to fraternize with the royal family, Lily Collins confessed she was a little bit of a terror. On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress revealed that when she met Princess Diana as a toddler she was the embodiment of the terrible twos. “Here you are with your dad Phil Collins, this is you here being handed some flowers from Princess Diana,” Corden said showing a photo of Collins with both her parents meeting the late royal. He asked, “Do you have any recollection of this moment in time?” She replied, “I’ve been told this is what happened. That’s my mom and my dad and I and it’s at a Prince’s Trust event and I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back.” She added with a laugh, “So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room.” Thankfully, she continued, “I was wearing a cute dress, so who’s going to really punish me there.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
