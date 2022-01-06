The Cheeky Thing Lily Collins Did To Princess Diana When She Was A Toddler

While most people would be on their absolute best behavior given the opportunity to fraternize with the royal family, Lily Collins confessed she was a little bit of a terror. On Tuesday’s episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the actress revealed that when she met Princess Diana as a toddler she was the embodiment of the terrible twos. “Here you are with your dad Phil Collins, this is you here being handed some flowers from Princess Diana,” Corden said showing a photo of Collins with both her parents meeting the late royal. He asked, “Do you have any recollection of this moment in time?” She replied, “I’ve been told this is what happened. That’s my mom and my dad and I and it’s at a Prince’s Trust event and I’m giving Diana flowers, but the second that she went to take them, I then tried to pull them back.” She added with a laugh, “So, as you can imagine, all the air was sucked out of the room.” Thankfully, she continued, “I was wearing a cute dress, so who’s going to really punish me there.”

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 2 DAYS AGO