ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Isaiah Joe has right leg soreness, will not return for Sixers vs. Magic

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bemaU_0de0Aw0f00
AP Photo/Nick Wass

Just when the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping to get a little healthier with the return of Doc Rivers from the health and safety protocols, they find out mid-game on Wednesday against the Orlando Magic that they will be without one of their young shooters for the rest of the game.

Isaiah Joe knocked down a triple in the first half and he grabbed two rebounds while playing pretty solid defense in the first half, but he also suffered an injury that will hold him out for the rest of the game.

This is a tough blow for Joe as he is continuing to look to earn a spot in the rotation consistently. He was able to make some solid plays in the first half, but he will miss the rest of the game with the Magic due to soreness in the back of his right leg.

The Sixers are in a battle in Orlando as they trail the Magic 67-62 in the third quarter.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sixers give respect to Rookie of the Month Franz Wagner, scrappy Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers (21-16) finished off the scrappy Orlando Magic on the road on Wednesday for their fifth straight win, moving them up to fifth in the East. However, the win on Wednesday was not easy. Orlando led by as many as 10 in the third quarter. The Magic were getting good play out of December Rookie of the Month Franz Wagner, who finished with 15 points. He was scoring well early before leaving with a foot injury that hampered him late.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Joe
Person
Doc Rivers
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Lakers Trade Lands Anthony Davis In Miami

The Los Angeles Lakers do not look like a team that will be competing for a title this NBA season. They are only 20-19, but as long as LeBron James is healthy, they cannot be counted out. Even at 37-years old, he is proving that age is just a number as he is as dominant as ever.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soreness#Trail#The Orlando Magic#Sixers Wire
FastBreak on FanNation

A Former NBA Star Is Reportedly Unretiring

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Gerald Green (assistant coach for the Houston Rockets) is unretiring, and plans to sign in the NBA's G-League to try to return to the NBA. Green is an NBA veteran who has played for the Boston Celtics, Minnesota Timberwolves, Indiana Pacers, New Jersey Nets, Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks and Rockets.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports Chicago

Should Bulls sign free-agent center DeMarcus Cousins?

Wednesday night, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported that the Bucks plan to waive center DeMarcus Cousins before his contract becomes fully guaranteed on Friday, and that there is "expected to be interest" in him in free agency. Could the Chicago Bulls be one of those interested teams?. Cousins, who averaged...
NBA
Fox Sports Radio

LeBron James Jumped The Gun Again

Doug Gottlieb: "Nobody in the real world is really all that bothered, because most people are like 'oh, that sucks, you made a mistake'. But when LeBron has 50 million followers, and he makes you out to be some guy who's totally insensitive...do you really think that if his dad mistakenly killed a 14 year old girl, he's gonna bring it up when the son hits a game winning jumper? Really? I think LeBron has way too much influence."
NBA
basketball-addict.com

Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest

Memphis Grizzlies star guard Ja Morant has taken the NBA by storm this year. One of the NBA’s better paint scorers, Morant has made headlines for his thunderous finishes at the rim, as well as his clutch heroics for the Grizzlies, who sit at 26-14, good for fourth place in the Western Conference. Morant’s recent […] The post Grizzlies star Ja Morant’s GIF response when asked to join NBA Dunk Contest appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
111K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy