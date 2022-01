PROVIDENCE — Now that’s how you bounce back from your worst defeat of the season. The ability to flip the switch on both ends of the court during the second half of Saturday’s game against St. John’s yielded major dividends for the No. 16 Providence Friars in a come-from-behind 83-73 win that helped remove the foul taste brought about by the 32-point dubbing that was administered by Marquette earlier in the week.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 17 HOURS AGO