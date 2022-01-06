Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve.

Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24.

She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk.

Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.