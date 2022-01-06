ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dundalk, MD

Police Looking For Missing 15-Year-Old Girl From Dundalk, Last Seen Christmas Eve

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vLQNj_0de0ASiz00

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are looking for Juliciah Matherly, a 15-year-old girl who was last seen on Christmas eve.

Matherly is five foot six inches, and 150 pounds, police said. She was reportedly last contacted by phone on Dec. 27, but last seen on Dec. 24.

She was last seen on the first block of Court Pleasant in Dundalk.

Anyone who sees Matherly or knows her whereabouts is asked to call police at 410-307-2020.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Police Searching For Missing 12-Year-Old Boy

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are searching for Kamaire Randall, a missing 12-year-old boy from Reisterstown. Randall was last seen Friday leaving the 12000 block of Tarragon Road wearing a gray zip-up hooded jacket and blue jeans. Anyone who sees Randall or knows where he is is asked to call police at 410-307-2020. #CriticalMissing: 12-year-old Kamaire Randall (5’05, 140lbs) left the 12000 block of Tarragon Rd. in Reisterstown, MD to an unknown destination. He was last seen on 1/7/2022 wearing a gray zip up hooded jacket, blue jeans. If located, call police at 410-307-2020. #BCoPD ^JC pic.twitter.com/yjKlSM8Itf — Baltimore County Police Department (@BaltCoPolice) January 8, 2022
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

29-Year-Old Man Shot, Killed In West Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting of a 29-year-old man in West Baltimore. The man was fatally injured in the 1900 block of W. Lanvale Street about 1:15 p.m. Friday. Officers on patrol in the area heard gunfire and began searching the area for gunshot victims, Baltimore police said. Soon after, they received a notification from the department’s ShotSpotter gun detection system directing them to the site of the shooting. They found a man who had been shot several times at that location. An ambulance took the man to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he died, according to police. The fatal shooting occurred a block away from the only gas station in Sandtown-Winchester. That gas station was at the center of a crime scene on Thursday after someone drove a van into it in an effort to steal its ATM. Not long after the shooting, police returned to the same area to assist firefighters with a deadly house fire.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland State Police Trooper Injured After Being Struck In Charles County

WALDORF, MD (WJZ)– Maryland State Police say a trooper was injured Friday night after being struck while leaving the scene of a traffic stop in Charles County. A preliminary investigation reveals around 10p.m. Friday night a trooper from the La Plata Barrack was conducting a traffic stop with his emergency lights activated on southbound Crain Highway at Holly Lane in Waldorf. While the trooper was attempting to leave the scene in his marked patrol vehicle he was struck by a Jeep Cherokee driven by 29-year-old Demetrius Jequayle Bradford of Capital Heights, Maryland. Bradford and the Trooper were both transported by ambulance to Charles Regional Medical Center for treatment. The trooper was treated for his injuries and later released. The investigation remains ongoing but Maryland State Police says charges are pending against the driver of the Jeep pending the outcome of the investigation. Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook      
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Gas Station’s ATM Stolen Early Saturday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The string of ATM thefts in the region continues, as Baltimore Police responded to a gas station early Saturday morning. The clerk at the Exxon gas station in the 2500 block of North Howard Street told police at about 4:30 a.m. that a van smashed through the front door. A man got out, put the ATM in the back of the van and drove off. The station was open at the time. Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 410-366-6341 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dundalk, MD
Dundalk, MD
Crime & Safety
County
Baltimore County, MD
Baltimore County, MD
Crime & Safety
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
CBS Baltimore

Two People Die After Crashing Vehicle Into Bus In Pikesville

PIKESVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Two people died Thursday night after colliding with an MTA bus that was stopped in the road. The bus was stopped on Old Court Road near Woodling Way when Komonti Wilmer, 51, drove into it around 11:45 p.m., the Baltimore County Police Department said. His passenger, Mendy Wimbrey, 48, was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where she later died. Wilmer was traveling eastbound in a 2017 Nissan Maxima when he struck the bus, per the statement. It was not immediately clear if the snowstorm that moved into the area Thursday night played a role in the collision. The bus driver was taken to a nearby hospital with “minor injuries,” police said. The Baltimore County Police Crash Team is investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
PIKESVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Dozens Rescued, About 50 Displaced After Two-Alarm Fire In Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WJZ) — A fire left 50 people without a home in Silver Spring Saturday. Firefighters were met with heavy flames at the Flower Branch apartment complex around 4 a.m. The fire burned three garden-style apartments. Dozens had to be rescued, and some people jumped from the second floor. Neighbors say it was a huge fire; at one point, there were 85 firefighters on scene. “Someone was yelling, ‘Fire, fire!’ and I looked out my window. Excuse me if I’m getting emotional, but thank God nobody got killed,” one man said. The cause of that fire has been ruled an accident. Investigators say it likely started from a candle left burning on a plastic storage bin in a second-floor apartment’s living room.  
SILVER SPRING, MD
CBS Baltimore

Laurel Man Charged In Commercial Armed Robberies in Howard County

LAUREL, Md. (WJZ) — A Laurel man was arrested and charged in four commercial armed robberies in Laurel and Savage since December, and a second man was charged as an accomplice in one of the cases, according to the Howard County Police Department. Demetrice Whitted, 19, has been charged with several counts of armed robbery, theft and weapons violations in the four incidents, police said. Malik White, 22, who lives at the same home as White, was charged with armed robbery and theft in one of the cases, police said. According to police, the robberies took place: At just before 4 a.m. Dec. 2...
LAUREL, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Eve#Wjz#Court Pleasant#Baltcopolice
CBS Baltimore

US Park Police Looking For Bethesda Woman Missing From C&O Canal

CABIN JOHN, Md. (WJZ) — U.S. Park Police said Thursday they are looking for Sibylle Zitko, a 54-year-old Bethesda woman who is reportedly missing from the area of the C&O Canal. Zitko was last seen Thursday morning in Bethesda at 6 a.m., police said. She is five foot seven, around 125 pounds and might be wearing a brown, knee-length coat. She was last seen driving a black Volkswagen SUV with Maryland tags. Zitko is missing from Lock 7 of the canal, which is in Cabin John, Montgomery County. The circumstances of her disappearance are unknown at this time. Anyone who has seen Zitko or knows of her whereabouts is asked to call Det. Pettett at 202-369-8461 or Detective Sgt. Hayes at 202-579-4729. The USPP Tip Line is 202-379-4877 and the 24 Hour Dispatch is 202-610-7500.
BETHESDA, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore’s ATM Theft Trend Continues In 2022

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – Police spent Thursday morning trying to ascertain who drove two different vans into a gas station and a discount store in a failed attempt to steal their ATMs. Someone—possibly two different people or two different groups of people—used the two vans as battering rams. The first van attack occurred around 1:45 a.m. at the Family Dollar store in the 3400 block of Frederick Avenue, according to a Baltimore Police Department press statement. But police didn’t learn about the crash-and-dash crime until around 7:50 a.m. The second brazen attack occurred at a Carroll gas station in the 1900 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Detectives Investigate Shooting Death Of Man In Northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating the shooting death early Wednesday of a man in Northwest Baltimore. Officers called to a shooting near Reisterstown Road and Grantley Avenue about 1 a.m. found the man shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said. Paramedics rushed the shooting victim to Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival, according to police. Additional details weren’t immediately clear Wednesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.  
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Man Sentenced For Murder-For-Hire Plot & Extortion

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Maryland man was sentenced to 12 years in prison Thursday for his role in a plot to kill a restaurant owner and his partner over an unpaid debt, a federal prosecutor said. According to his plea agreement and other court documents, Stepfen Gerard Gaither, 30, of Randallstown was hired by co-defendant Clement Robert Mercaldo, Jr. to send messages threatening victims and their families to extort money, said U.S. Attorney for Maryland Erek L. Barron. Between 2008 and 2017, Mercaldo, a former restaurant owner, loaned over $1 million to the victim, who made payments until 2019, when he was...
RANDALLSTOWN, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Christmas
CBS Baltimore

State Police Helicopter Hoists Shipman From Chesapeake Bay During Medical Emergency

KENT ISLAND, Md. (WJZ) — A crew member of a tanker ship in the Chesapeake Bay was airlifted by Maryland State Police after they had a medical emergency Wednesday morning, police said. The ship was identified as the Chem Jupiter, a 462-foot oil/chemical tanker ship from Libera. It was near Kent Island at the time, underway from Baltimore. Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Around 8:45 a.m., the U.S. Coast Guard-Sector Maryland requested a Maryland State Police aerial hoist from the vessel after a crew member had an emergency that required immediate attention, police said. MSP Aviation Command Trooper 6, based at the Easton Airport in Talbot County, responded to the scene. A flight paramedic was lowered onto the ship and was hoisted back up with the patient using a “screamer suit” harness. The patient was then flown to Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis. There is no word on the condition or identity of the patient.    
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

H&S Bakery Truck Fed Stranded Drivers On I-95, Thanks To Ellicott City Couple

(WJZ) — A nightmare of a road trip was saved by a truck full of baked goods. “I think it was probably hour 15 or 16 that we realized we were probably screwed,” said Casey Holihan, who was a stranded driver on I-95. What was supposed to be a 5-hour road trip from Ellicott City to North Carolina for Holihan and her husband, John Noe, ended up being well over 30 hours due to a massive snowstorm freezing them in place along I-95. “We were nervous, we were frustrated, we were starving,” Holihan said. Noe will be soon stationed in Germany with the Airforce,...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
48K+
Followers
23K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy