Hsieh's assistant agrees to drop claims on his estate

A longtime assistant and friend of Tony Hsieh has agreed to pay his estate to settle all claims she made for part of the former Zappos CEO's wealth.

According to court documents obtained by 13 Action News, Jennifer "Mimi" Pham and her various companies will pay Hsieh's estate $750,000 and drop all of their claims for millions of dollars.

Hsieh's estate is reportedly worth at least $523 million. He died in November 2020, at the age of 46, from injuries suffered in a Connecticut house fire . He left no will, trust or estate plan.

Pham had filed the largest claim — adding up to roughly $90 million — among approximately $130 million in claims filed by different individuals and companies.

Hsieh's father and brother were awarded administrative duties over his massive estate.