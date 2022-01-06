Fired hotel clerk accused of attempted rape of a hotel guest

A hotel clerk who made a room key to gain access to a guest's room is accused of the attempted rape of that guest.

Fletcher Clardy III, 30, of Kansas City, Kansas, is charged in Jackson County Court with one count of attempted rape or rape.

The attack happened Dec. 17, 2021, in a room at the Hotel Phillips in downtown Kansas City, Missouri, according to a court document.

The victim told police she flew to Kansas City, Missouri, on Dec. 15 for a business trip.

She joined several co-workers in a restaurant/bar inside the hotel the next day to watch the end of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Diego Chargers football game, the court document states.

After going upstairs with a co-worker, the victim returned to the hotel bar for more drinks.

She asked Clardy III for more alcohol and he poured some for the victim and other guests, the document states.

The victim later went to her hotel room, made sure the door was locked and got into bed.

Court documents state Clardy III, using a duplicate room key he made, entered the victim's room and committed a sexual act.

The victim screamed and Clardy III went back to the lobby.

Clardy was later fired from his hotel job and arrested.

He's due in court Jan. 10 for a bond review hearing.

