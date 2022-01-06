ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Wyoming Trooper Jumps To Avoid Out-Of-Control Driver In Snowstorm

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
 6 days ago

(CBS4) – Quick doesn’t seem to fully describe a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper’s reaction when a driver came barreling toward him. WHP shared video of the incredible moment on social media on Wednesday.

(credit: Wyoming State Patrol)

The trooper was responding to a crash on Interstate 80, just west of Laramie, on Tuesday, when another vehicle shot off the road, right at him.

Two troopers appeared pulled over, and one was walking back to his own vehicle when a semi drove by, and the trooper took notice.

Then, a few steps later, the trooper jumped to the right seemingly trying to avoid something, but then jumped back in front of his vehicle.

A second later, a vehicle is seen flying past both troopers on the shoulder of the roadway.

WHP shared the video on Wednesday, as more snow hit Wyoming — and Colorado —  urging drivers to “Please slow down, use caution, and plan ahead.”

“Conditions continue to deteriorate quickly across Wyoming. Interstate 80 and 25 are closed in several areas. Visibility is poor, and road surfaces are slick,” WSP stated on Wednesday.

Sergeant Jeremy Beck said the trooper is OK and the driver was not injured. They were able to pull the vehicle back onto the roadway.

Beck urged drivers to reduce their speed, wear a seatbelt and go easy on the brakes in snowy and icy conditions.

For the latest road conditions in Wyoming, check www.wyoroad.info.

Comments / 8

Vernni Schaffer
6d ago

well when it snows and we got bad weather people need to learn how to slow down and it drive so fast just because they think they got snow tires they think it's okay when it's not

CBS Boston

Wrong-Way Driver Killed After Slamming Into Tractor-Trailer On Route 24 In Berkley

BERKLEY (CBS) – A driver was killed early Sunday morning in Berkley when she slammed into a tractor-trailer while driving the wrong way. Massachusetts State Police said the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer, later identified as Sara Paulo, 40, of Somerset, was driving north on the southbound side of Route 24. An SUV driver was killed after slammed head-on into a tractor-trailer in Berkley. (WBZ-TV) Paulo crashed into the tractor-trailer and was declared dead on scene. The tractor-trailer was heavily damaged in the crash and its driver, a 35-year-old man from Santa Ana, California, was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. It’s unclear why Paulo was driving in the wrong direction.
BERKLEY, MA
Vail Daily

Four Colorado State Patrol vehicles have been struck by out-of-control drivers on I-70 mountain corridor this week

When Colorado State Patrol Trooper Jacob Best’s cruiser was sideswiped Sunday during the snowstorm on the Interstate 70 mountain corridor, that was the least of the damage. “Not 30 seconds after that, a vehicle in the right lane lost control, and came into the scene and rear-ended my vehicle, which almost struck another trooper who was on foot,” Best said.
COLORADO STATE
KFYR-TV

69-year-old Wyoming man dead, another injured in rollover crash

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 69-year-old Wyoming man is dead and another injured after a rollover crash near Jamestown Saturday afternoon. The North Dakota Highway Patrol said the driver lost control on Exit 258 on I-94 and hit the median before overturning. The driver was pronounced dead on the scene.
JAMESTOWN, ND
KLTV

Wyoming trooper narrowly avoids being struck by vehicle

WYOMING (KLTV) - Snowy conditions in Wyoming led to a dangerous moment for a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper this week. The agency shared a video on Facebook of one of their troopers narrowly avoiding being struck by a vehicle while working a crash on the interstate. The trooper can be seen diving out of the way as a white Nissan passenger vehicle sped out of control off the roadway.
WYOMING STATE
