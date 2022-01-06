ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macau Bans International Passenger Flights For Two Weeks

By AFP News
 3 days ago
Macau has announced a two-week ban on any inbound passenger flights from outside of China after three coronavirus cases were found in passengers arriving from overseas. The move came the same day Hong Kong banned flights from eight nations and ramped up social distancing measures, leaving the two neighbouring...

