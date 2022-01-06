ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

'No Legal Pathways': Myanmar Poverty Pushes Thousands To Thailand

 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Trekking through dense jungle and mountainous terrain at night to avoid arrest, one couple from Myanmar endured a gruelling journey to Thailand -- grasping for an economic lifeline as jobs dry up in their coup-hit home. Myo Chit and his wife are among thousands of migrants who have made...

Related
dallassun.com

African nations being forced to hand over national assets to China

Kampala [Uganda], December 13 (ANI): Some African nations are being forced to hand over national assets to China due to certain agreements they signed with Beijing years back and ignored crucial clauses in an attempt to show goodwill gesture to the Asian giant. Uganda has emerged as one of the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

As Kazakhstan protests turn deadly, president ditches diplomacy for tough talk

Kazakhstan’s deadliest rebellion in 30 years of independence has forced a sharp change in rhetoric from the Central Asian country’s hand-picked president, a linguist who built his career on diplomacy rather than tough talking.Almost three uneventful years after assuming the presidency, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has called for the intervention of a Russia-led military alliance to quell a nationwide uprising that he blamed on foreign-trained “terrorist” gangs.His words, delivered in a televised address, are more redolent of the language used by his strongman predecessor, Nursultan Nazarbayev, than of the diplomacy finessed throughout a long career that includes a spell at the United...
PROTESTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aung San Suu Kyi
abc27 News

Kazakh president: Forces can shoot to kill to quell unrest

MOSCOW (AP) — Kazakhstan’s president authorized security forces on Friday to shoot to kill those participating in unrest, opening the door for a dramatic escalation in a crackdown on anti-government protests that have turned violent. The Central Asian nation this week experienced its worst street protests since gaining independence from the Soviet Union three decades ago, and […]
PROTESTS
AFP

Three killed in Sudan as thousands protest against military

Sudanese security forces shot dead three protesters on Thursday during the latest mass demonstrations demanding a transition to civilian rule after a coup, medics said. Demonstrators remain undeterred by the risks, which on November 17 saw 15 protesters shot dead in the bloodiest day so far.
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Myanmar#Poverty#Deportation#Illegal Migration#No Legal Pathways#Afp
Telegraph

Patchy Covid data could condemn thousands of Britons to a life of poverty

As we inch our way towards Christmas, through a blizzard of Government Covid announcements, every family up and down the land is having the same conversation. What are the responsible choices to make to ensure that those we love most in this world are protected and safe from a fast spreading virus?
BUSINESS
omahanews.net

No Happy New Year for Myanmar: Over 50% of people plunge into poverty

YANGON, Myanmar - Myanmar's people are amid an unprecedented political, economic, human rights, and humanitarian catastrophe, with needs growing drastically since the military took power and a severe COVID-19 third wave. According to a UN Humanitarian Needs Overview published by OCHA on Friday, the upheaval is expected to push over...
SOCIETY
US News and World Report

Fleeing Violence in Myanmar, Thousands Camp Along Thai Border River

THAI-MYANMAR BORDER (Reuters) - Thousands of Myanmar villagers are living under makeshift tents alongside a river that borders Thailand, fearful of returning to homes which they said had been bombarded by military air strikes but reluctant to seek refuge across the frontier. Heavy fighting between the Myanmar military, which seized...
POLITICS
AFP

Cambodian prime minister visits coup-hit Myanmar

Cambodia's strongman ruler Hun Sen arrives in Myanmar Friday for talks with the junta -- the first foreign leader to visit since the generals seized power almost a year ago. Myanmar has been in chaos since the February 1 coup which ousted Aung San Suu Kyi's civilian government and ended the country's decade-long dalliance with democracy. More than 1,400 civilians have been killed as the military has cracked down on dissent, according to a local monitoring group, and numerous anti-junta militias have sprung up around the country. Hun Sen's foreign minister has warned the country contains "all the ingredients for civil war" and international rights groups and local anti-junta activists have urged him to cancel the two-day visit.
POLITICS
The Independent

Cambodia's Hun Sen in Myanmar to meet military leaders

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen is visiting Myanmar on what he says is a trip meant to restore peace after a Feb. 1 military takeover but that critics say will just legitimize the army’s seizure of power.Live video on Hun Sen's official Facebook page showed him being welcomed by senior Myanmar officials after his arrival in the Myanmar capital of Naypyitaw early Friday. Myanmar's state media also broadcast his arrival. Hun Sen is himself an authoritarian leader who has held power for 36 years and keeps a tight leash on political activity in Cambodia. He is the first head...
POLITICS
The Independent

India sends medicines to Afghanistan, wheat to follow

India delivered two tons of medicines to Afghanistan on Friday, although it has not officially recognized its Taliban government.The medicine was given to Kabul’s Indira Gandhi Hospital, which was set up with Indian assistance in 2004, Indian External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said. Last month, India supplied Afghanistan with 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines and 1.6 tons of medical supplies through the World Health Organization, Bagchi said in a statement.India also announced that it will provide 50,000 tons of wheat to Afghanistan to ease food shortages there and is working out details of the shipment with Pakistan's government....
HEALTH
The Independent

Sudanese take to the streets in new anti-coup protests

Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse crowds as thousands took to the streets once again on Thursday in the capital, Khartoum and other cities across Sudan to protest the October military coup. In Omdurman, the twin city of Khartoum, security forces open live fire on protesters in Arbaeen Street, killing at least one man, said activist Nazim Sirag. The protester was shot in the head and died before reaching the hospital, Sirag added. Activists posted live videos on social media showing protesters waving the Sudanese flag in several cities and chanting: “Power to the people!” and...
PROTESTS
AFP

Kazakhstan regime nearing end in 'revolution': dissident leader

The regime that has ruled Kazakhstan since the fall of the Soviet Union is nearing its end in a popular revolution where people have for the first time unified to express their anger, a France-based opposition leader said on Thursday. Mukhtar Ablyazov, a former energy minister and bank chairman wanted in his home country on a range of charges, in an interview with AFP also described a Russian-led military intervention as an "occupation" and urged Kazakhs to stand up to the foreign forces. Kazakhstan, often seen as the most stable state in Central Asia under its first post-Soviet President Nursultan Nazarbayev and his successor Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has been riven by its most serious protests that have left dozens dead and hundreds detained. "I think the regime is at its end. It is only a question now of how long," Ablyazov, who leads the Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (QDT) party and has vociferously encouraged the protests through his social media channels, told AFP in Paris.
PROTESTS
AFP

Clashes in largest Kazakh city, Moscow-led troops arrive

Bursts of gunfire echoed through the streets of Kazakhstan's largest city on Thursday as Moscow-led troops arrived to help quell mass unrest that left dozens dead and hundreds detained. The first units of Russian forces from a Moscow-led peacekeeping force had meanwhile arrived in Kazakhstan, the Russian defence ministry said, after the Kazakh government appealed for help. 
PROTESTS
