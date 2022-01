As first reported by FootballScoop and subsequently confirmed by BuckeyesNow, Ohio State has fired offensive line coach Greg Studrawa after six seasons with the program. A native of Fostoria, Ohio, the 57-year-old Studrawa had been with the Buckeyes since 2016, when he was hired by former head coach Urban Meyer to replace Ed Warinner. He was then retained by current head coach Ryan Day when he took over the program ahead of the 2019 season.

FOSTORIA, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO