One Piece is teasing the next round between Luffy and Kaido with the cliffhanger in the newest chapter of the series! The manga has reached the climax of the War on Onigashima, and the past few chapters have been spent rounding out the final fights against the last members of the Tobi Roppo and Lead Performers. All the while Luffy has been battling with Kaido on the roof of the Skull Dome, and there have been very little updates as to how Luffy is doing in this fight. This all changed with the newest chapter offering the best look yet.

COMICS ・ 4 DAYS AGO