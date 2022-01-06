Police: Shots fired into home in Latta; no injuries reported

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Police in the Dillon County town of Latta are investigating after shots were fired into a house Wednesday night.

Latta Police Chief Josh Holt told News13 it happened in the 300 block of E. Leitner Street. No one was hurt and no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.